GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

‘You never know’: Kerala nurse wins Big Ticket prize on second attempt

He wins Dh25,000 after randomly selecting his ticket at Abu Dhabi airport

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Manikantan Mohanan Maniyan Mohanan
Manikantan Mohanan Maniyan Mohanan
Supplied

Dubai: A Kerala nurse has won Dh25,000 in Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw for August after buying a ticket for only the second time.

Manikantan Mohanan Maniyan Mohanan, 39, has purchased his latest ticket from the Big Ticket store at Abu Dhabi airport. Entering individually, he has selected his ticket number at random, never expecting the purchase to bring him his first Big Ticket win.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

‘I was very happy’

The winning call has come as a surprise for Mohanan, who said he was “very happy” to learn that his randomly selected ticket had won.

The nurse had only recently discovered Big Ticket and had participated just once before his winning entry.

The Dh25,000 prize has yet to be earmarked for a specific purpose. Mohanan has noted that he may put the money into savings, while he considers his next steps.

Plans to try again

According to Mohanan, he plans to purchase another Big Ticket in the future.

Moreover, he has encouraged others to give it a try, drawing on his own experience of winning on just his second attempt.

“Try your best, you never know when something unexpected can come your way,” shared Mohanan.

More chances to win

Mohanan has been one of four winners in Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw for August, with each winner receiving Dh25,000.

The other winners were Thomas Geevarghese, a 64-year-old civil engineer from Kerala; Sajid Khan, a 56-year-old businessman from Pune; and Muhammed Zahir.

As the August promotion approaches its conclusion, Big Ticket is offering participants further opportunities to win. A total of 26 winners have been set to receive cash prizes and luxury cars, while The Big Spin offers participants the chance to compete for up to Dh1 million.

The month’s biggest prize will be revealed during the live draw on September 3, when one lucky winner will take home Dh15 million.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
Big Ticket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra.

Bangladeshi expat wins Dh100,000 with a single entry

2m read
Kerala expat wins Dh100,000 on family's Big Ticket pick

Kerala expat wins Dh100,000 on family's Big Ticket pick

2m read
Kerala expat: How a friend helped him win Big Ticket

Kerala expat: How a friend helped him win Big Ticket

2m read
A file photo of the Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi.

Kerala expat celebrates first Dh100,000 Big Ticket win

2m read