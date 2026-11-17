They will bring one of the region’s most innovative property transaction ecosystems
VIP PLUS Real Estate Trustee Office, authorized by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), proudly announces its strategic collaboration with DefiPay, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Dubai’s real estate sector. Together, the two organizations are introducing one of the region’s most innovative property transaction ecosystems, enabling seamless, secure and fully compliant real estate transactions using cryptocurrency.
This groundbreaking collaboration is among the first integrated crypto-enabled real estate transaction solutions of its kind in the UAE and GCC, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, digital assets and future-ready investment opportunities.
The initiative aligns with the emirate’s vision of a smart, technology-driven economy that attracts international investors and enhances the ease of doing business.
As a DLD-authorized Real Estate Trustee Office, VIP PLUS continues to bridge the gap between cutting-edge digital finance and institutional real estate governance. Through this partnership, investors from around the world can confidently purchase property in Dubai using cryptocurrency while benefiting from complete regulatory compliance, transparent procedures, secure fund settlement and trusted trustee services.
The collaboration addresses the growing demand from international investors for efficient payment alternatives that maintain the highest standards of legal and financial compliance. By integrating DefiPay’s advanced digital payment capabilities with VIP PLUS’s trusted real estate registration expertise, the partnership creates a streamlined pathway to property ownership that meets the expectations of today’s digitally connected global investors.
“Our collaboration with DefiPay reflects our commitment to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in innovation and smart real estate services. We are introducing a modern, efficient and secure framework that enables investors to complete property transactions through regulated cryptocurrency channels while maintaining full compliance with UAE laws and regulations. This initiative represents another important step toward the future of real estate transactions," said Hani Ebrahim, CEO, VIP PLUS Real Estate Trustee Office.
The official agreement signing, strategic meetings and team activation sessions took place at VIP PLUS headquarters in Marina Plaza, Dubai Marina. The event highlighted the shared vision, expertise and commitment of both organizations to transforming the property transaction experience and supporting Dubai’s rapidly evolving digital economy.
VIP PLUS Real Estate Trustee Office is a leading provider of enhanced, high-security and compliance-driven real estate registration services across the UAE. Operating from its flagship headquarters in Marina Plaza, Dubai Marina, VIP PLUS holds a unique position as the only DLD Real Estate Trustee Office located within Dubai Marina, serving a thriving community of businesses, investors and property owners.
The office provides convenient access to a comprehensive range of Dubai Land Department services under one roof, eliminating the need for clients to visit multiple government offices or service centres.