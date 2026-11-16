GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

Barugzai Motors celebrates four years in Dubai

What sets Barugzai apart is its dedication to in-house engineering and craftsmanship

Last updated:
Chiranti Sengupta, Senior Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Barugzai Motors celebrates four years in Dubai

As Barugzai Motors celebrates its fourth year of delivering bespoke automotive excellence in Dubai, the company has officially solidified its position from start-up to one of the leading premier luxury automotive house, designing, crafting and manufacturing exclusive vehicles for a GCC clientele, as well as the top global choice over KLASSEN.

Operating out of its cutting-edge atelier and showroom in Ras Al Khor, the company has completely transformed elite mobility across the Gulf region.

Over the past 48 months, Barugzai Motors has established itself as the undisputed master of turning standard premium vehicles into 30+ Barugzai vehicle models, high-end rolling private jets for royalty, corporate CEOs, celebrities, and global car collectors.

Built by BARUGZAI: Four years of uncompromising automotive luxury

What sets Barugzai Motors apart in a highly competitive luxury market is its strict dedication to complete in-house engineering and bespoke craftsmanship. Every design sketch, structural enhancement, electronic integration, and premium leather material finish is conceived and completed entirely under one roof at their Ras Al Khor facility.

Setting the benchmark for VIP van conversions

Over the last four years, the automotive landscape in Dubai has shifted dramatically. High-profile clients are increasingly choosing bespoke VIP vans over traditional full-size luxury SUVs for executive travel and mobile work environments.

Barugzai Motors has positioned itself at the center of this movement, elevating major brands with the VIP Barugzai V-Class, VIP Barugzai Sprinter and VIP Barugzai Hiace, Barugzai Land Cruiser to heights never before achieved in local customizing. For clients demanding extreme regional travel comfort, Barugzai has even mastered the complex integration of fully functional marble-finished onboard washrooms into high-roof Sprinter layouts.

A global vision rooted in Dubai

Celebrating four years of rapid growth, Barugzai Motors has expanded its footprint far beyond the borders of the United Arab Emirates. Today, vehicles meticulously crafted in Ras Al Khor are exported across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, with an ever-growing elite clientele extending across key African nations including Nigeria, Congo, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal including orders from African presidents and billionaires.

Supported by robust consumer-focused services like cryptocurrency payment options, financing support, RTA registration support, and a comprehensive 2-year interior warranty, Barugzai enters its fifth year stronger than ever. For anyone wanting to transform their own vehicle commute into a first-class travel experience, the question from people remains: Will Barugzai become the next Brabus or Mansory of the UAE’s luxury automotive sector?”

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Khor Fakkan beach closed after oil spill along coast

3m read
A file picture of a gas facility in Iraq. A drone attack reportedly hit the Khor Mor Block of Kurdistan Region.

Drone strike on Iraq's gas field knocks out power

2m read
The UAE motor insurance market has split in two

The UAE motor insurance market has split in two

3m read
Hail fell on Margham in Dubai, while rain was reported in Al Ajili and on Khor Fakkan Road.

Hail reported in Dubai as NCM issues flash flood alert

2m read