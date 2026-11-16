What sets Barugzai apart is its dedication to in-house engineering and craftsmanship
As Barugzai Motors celebrates its fourth year of delivering bespoke automotive excellence in Dubai, the company has officially solidified its position from start-up to one of the leading premier luxury automotive house, designing, crafting and manufacturing exclusive vehicles for a GCC clientele, as well as the top global choice over KLASSEN.
Operating out of its cutting-edge atelier and showroom in Ras Al Khor, the company has completely transformed elite mobility across the Gulf region.
Over the past 48 months, Barugzai Motors has established itself as the undisputed master of turning standard premium vehicles into 30+ Barugzai vehicle models, high-end rolling private jets for royalty, corporate CEOs, celebrities, and global car collectors.
What sets Barugzai Motors apart in a highly competitive luxury market is its strict dedication to complete in-house engineering and bespoke craftsmanship. Every design sketch, structural enhancement, electronic integration, and premium leather material finish is conceived and completed entirely under one roof at their Ras Al Khor facility.
Over the last four years, the automotive landscape in Dubai has shifted dramatically. High-profile clients are increasingly choosing bespoke VIP vans over traditional full-size luxury SUVs for executive travel and mobile work environments.
Barugzai Motors has positioned itself at the center of this movement, elevating major brands with the VIP Barugzai V-Class, VIP Barugzai Sprinter and VIP Barugzai Hiace, Barugzai Land Cruiser to heights never before achieved in local customizing. For clients demanding extreme regional travel comfort, Barugzai has even mastered the complex integration of fully functional marble-finished onboard washrooms into high-roof Sprinter layouts.
Celebrating four years of rapid growth, Barugzai Motors has expanded its footprint far beyond the borders of the United Arab Emirates. Today, vehicles meticulously crafted in Ras Al Khor are exported across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, with an ever-growing elite clientele extending across key African nations including Nigeria, Congo, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal including orders from African presidents and billionaires.
Supported by robust consumer-focused services like cryptocurrency payment options, financing support, RTA registration support, and a comprehensive 2-year interior warranty, Barugzai enters its fifth year stronger than ever. For anyone wanting to transform their own vehicle commute into a first-class travel experience, the question from people remains: Will Barugzai become the next Brabus or Mansory of the UAE’s luxury automotive sector?”