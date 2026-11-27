This YFS noon presents powerful bikes with long-range batteries and appealing designs
Whether you're looking for an exciting off-road ride, exploring electric mobility or finding a powerful dirt bike for your next adventure, electric motorcycles offer a thrilling combination of performance and convenience. With powerful motors, rechargeable batteries and rugged designs, these bikes are built for riders who want to take their adventures beyond the everyday commute.
From versatile electric dirt bikes with multiple speed modes to high-powered models designed for more demanding off-road experiences, noon brings together a range of electric motorcycles to suit different riding preferences. Here are five electric motorcycles worth exploring.
Kugoo Wish 01 SE is designed for riders looking for a powerful yet versatile electric dirt bike for off-road adventures. Equipped with a 1,500W motor and a 48V 21Ah battery, it offers a combination of performance and convenience for recreational riding.
With three speed modes of 20, 35 and 50km/h, riders can choose a speed that suits their experience and riding conditions. The bike offers a maximum range of about 40–50km per charge, while hydraulic brakes provide controlled stopping performance.
For riders looking for an electric dirt bike with adjustable speed settings, a practical battery setup and an adventure-ready design, Kugoo Wish 01 SE is an option worth considering.
Crony Wish 01 electric dirt bike combines a 1,500W motor with a 48V 25Ah lithium battery, making it an option for riders looking for a practical electric motorcycle for recreational off-road use.
With a claimed range of up to 60km, the bike is designed for longer riding sessions between charges. Its maximum speed is listed at up to 70km/h, while dual disc brakes and front and rear suspension help support control and comfort across different riding conditions.
For riders looking for an electric dirt bike with a larger battery capacity, suspension and a performance-focused design, Crony Wish 01 offers an interesting combination of features.
Crony 01 electric motorcycle offers a combination of motor performance, suspension and off-road styling for riders looking for an electric dirt bike for recreational adventures.
Powered by a 2,500W motor and a 48V 20.8Ah battery, it is designed to deliver a practical balance of power and battery capacity. The bike reaches speeds of up to 45km/h and features a three-speed setup for different riding preferences.
Its 14-inch front and 12-inch rear tyres, hydraulic suspension and steel frame contribute to its adventure-ready design. The model also features a chain-drive system and an IPX6 waterproof rating listed in its product specifications.
For riders looking for an electric motorcycle with a rugged design, suspension and a manageable speed profile, the Crony 01 is worth exploring.
For riders looking for more power and higher speeds, Kugoo Wish 02 Pro offers a powerful electric dirt bike experience. Its 4,000W peak power motor is designed to deliver strong performance for off-road riding.
The bike can reach speeds of up to 70km/h and offers a range of up to 60km per charge, making it a compelling option for riders seeking a combination of speed and riding distance.
With a maximum load capacity of 150kg, Wish 02 Pro is designed to accommodate a range of riders. Its high-powered motor and adventure-focused design make it an option for those looking to explore electric off-road riding.
Crony 08 is designed for riders looking for a high-powered electric dirt bike with an adventure-focused set-up. Featuring a 4,500W motor and a 60V 27Ah battery, it combines substantial motor power with a high-capacity battery system.
The bike comes with three speed modes of 35, 55 and 80km/h, allowing riders to select between different speed settings. Its listed range is about 55–75km, depending on riding conditions.
Dual suspension, disc brakes and 17-inch front and 14-inch rear off-road tyres contribute to its dirt-bike design, making it an option for riders looking for a more powerful electric off-road motorcycle.