Whether you're looking for an exciting off-road ride, exploring electric mobility or finding a powerful dirt bike for your next adventure, electric motorcycles offer a thrilling combination of performance and convenience. With powerful motors, rechargeable batteries and rugged designs, these bikes are built for riders who want to take their adventures beyond the everyday commute.

From versatile electric dirt bikes with multiple speed modes to high-powered models designed for more demanding off-road experiences, noon brings together a range of electric motorcycles to suit different riding preferences. Here are five electric motorcycles worth exploring.

1. Kugoo Wish 01 SE Electric Dirt Bike

A versatile electric dirt bike for everyday adventures

Kugoo Wish 01 SE is designed for riders looking for a powerful yet versatile electric dirt bike for off-road adventures. Equipped with a 1,500W motor and a 48V 21Ah battery, it offers a combination of performance and convenience for recreational riding.

With three speed modes of 20, 35 and 50km/h, riders can choose a speed that suits their experience and riding conditions. The bike offers a maximum range of about 40–50km per charge, while hydraulic brakes provide controlled stopping performance.