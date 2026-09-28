The UAE’s new status symbol isn’t a designer bag

Exclusive tables, spontaneous getaways and being on the list are the new social currency
In the UAE, status is increasingly about where you’ve been, what you’ve experienced and who can get you through the door.
There was a time when you could tell a lot about someone by the bag they carried.
Now, you might have to ask where they spent their weekend.
Because in the UAE, the new status symbol is starting to look a little different. It could be a spontaneous weekend getaway, a table at an exclusive restaurant or an invitation to somewhere most people cannot simply walk into.
It is less about simply having something and more about having a story.
There is a particular kind of curiosity that comes with places where not everyone can get through the door.
The kind of fine-dining restaurant where reservations are notoriously difficult, the private event where your name has to be on the list or the new concept that seems to have an invite-only opening before everyone else gets to see it.
And suddenly, “Where are you going?” becomes “How did you get in?”
Being on the list has its own little thrill.
So does knowing someone who can get you on it.
In the UAE, where the social calendar is constantly moving, access itself can become part of the experience.
Then there are the people who disappear for the weekend and come back with a camera roll that makes you wonder where they found the time.
A quick flight. A last-minute road trip. A beachside hotel. A mountain escape. Two nights somewhere beautiful before Monday comes around again.
Weekend getaways have become their own kind of lifestyle statement.
You do not necessarily need a month-long holiday. Sometimes, the flex is simply being able to say, “I was away this weekend.”
And when Monday arrives, there is always that one friend who somehow managed to fit a completely different country into two days.
There is also something undeniably satisfying about being the friend who knows where to go.
You know the restaurant that needs a reservation weeks in advance.
You know the new place before it starts appearing all over Instagram.
You know which pop-up is worth visiting and which event everyone will be talking about next week.
You know who to call when the guest list is closed.
Suddenly, your social currency is not just what you own. It is what you know, and sometimes, more importantly, who you know.
None of this means people have stopped loving beautiful things. They have not.
But alongside fashion, jewellery and other traditional markers of status, experiences are becoming another way people express themselves.
A passport with a new stamp.
A weekend getaway booked on a whim.
A table at a restaurant everyone has been trying to get into.
An invitation to an event that is not open to everyone.
A camera roll full of places, people and nights that cannot simply be bought off a shelf.
The flex is no longer always, “Look what I bought.”
Sometimes it is, “Look where I was.”
Or even better: “You had to be there.”
And perhaps that is what makes the UAE’s evolving idea of status so interesting. The most memorable things are not always the ones you can carry.
Sometimes, they are the places you got into, the trips you squeezed into a weekend and the stories you came home with.