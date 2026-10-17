Why Abu Dhabi residents queue despite delivery culture

“In the line sometimes there very, very famous people or very, very wealthy people. You have a guy who got out of his Rolls Royce, and you have a guy who got off his bicycle, and they are in the same line together. So, it is a great neutralizer, and it becomes a filter, right? So, it is a self-selecting audience: people who come and they are willing to wait for something, and so they end up becoming friends.”