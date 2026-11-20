This year’s edition is under the theme Home: A Glossary for a Communal Sense of Place
Art lovers no longer need to step inside a gallery to discover contemporary art in the capital. The second edition of the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial is bringing large-scale installations and creative experiences to public spaces across the city, turning familiar neighbourhoods and waterfront destinations into an open-air exhibition.
Running from November 15, 2026, until February 15, 2027, the biennial brings together 21 artists and collectives from the UAE and around the world. Through sculptures, interactive installations and multi-sensory artworks, visitors are invited to explore the relationship between art, identity, memory and the places people call home.
Whether you are planning a cultural afternoon with friends, looking for a different weekend activity or simply curious about contemporary art, the exhibition offers an opportunity to experience Abu Dhabi from a new perspective.
This year’s edition is presented under the theme Home: A Glossary for a Communal Sense of Place, exploring the idea of home beyond a physical address.
The exhibition looks at how belonging is shaped by shared experiences, cultural traditions, collective memories and relationships with the places people inhabit.
Led by artistic director Elvira Dyangani Ose, the biennial brings together 21 artists presenting 23 artworks across different locations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Rather than placing every artwork inside a traditional exhibition space, the organisers have selected public locations that allow the installations to interact with their surroundings and the communities that use them.
The Abu Dhabi programme features installations across several locations, making it possible to combine an art visit with a wider day out in the capital.
1. Souq Al Mina
One of the main locations is Souq Al Mina in Mina Zayed. Visitors can explore contemporary artworks while walking through the market, which is also home to cafés, restaurants and shops.
The setting offers an opportunity to combine art and food, making it a suitable stop for those planning an afternoon or evening outing.
2. Mina Zayed (MiZa)
The creative district of MiZa offers another setting for the biennial. Located within the historic Mina Zayed area, the installations bring contemporary art into a neighbourhood known for its port heritage and evolving creative scene.
Visitors can explore the artworks while discovering the area’s artistic spaces and surrounding businesses.
3. Hidd Al Saadiyat Promenade
For those who enjoy waterfront views, Hidd Al Saadiyat offers an opportunity to experience art in an outdoor coastal setting.
The installations can be explored alongside a walk along the promenade, offering a different way to enjoy the surroundings of Saadiyat Island.
4. Saadiyat Cultural District
Another location is the park between Zayed National Museum and Louvre Abu Dhabi.
The setting places public art within one of the capital’s most prominent cultural destinations. Visitors can combine their biennial visit with time exploring the surrounding museums and cultural attractions.
The biennial brings together 21 artists and collectives from the UAE and around the world, with installations displayed across public spaces in Abu Dhabi.
Among the artists featured in the exhibition are Emirati creatives Khalid Al Banna and Shama Al Hamed, alongside international artists and collectives including blaxTARLINES, Marinella Senatore, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Mercedes Azpilicueta, Yinka Shonibare, Elena del Rivero, Nari Ward and Iván Argote.
Their installations take different forms, from colourful sculptural structures and large-scale outdoor works to pieces that explore identity, memory, culture and the meaning of home.
The artworks offer visitors an opportunity to experience contemporary art outside traditional gallery spaces, with each installation responding to its surroundings and inviting audiences to look at familiar parts of Abu Dhabi differently.
For visitors who would like to learn more about the artworks, guided walking tours are available at Souq Al Mina and MiZa.
The tours offer an opportunity to explore selected installations while learning more about their concepts and the artists behind them.
Curatorial talks also form part of the accompanying programme, giving visitors a closer look at the ideas and creative processes behind the exhibition.
Those who prefer to explore independently can visit the installations at their own pace.
The Abu Dhabi edition runs from November 15, 2026, until February 15, 2027, with free entry to the public installations.
Opening hours are Sunday to Thursday from 5pm to 11pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4pm until midnight.
Visitors heading to Souq Al Mina and MiZa can also benefit from free parking. Food trucks, cafés and pop-up experiences are available around the locations, offering places to stop for refreshments during a visit.
As the installations are spread across different parts of the capital, visitors may find it easier to explore one location at a time rather than trying to see everything in a single trip.
For the full list of artworks, locations, guided tours and programme updates, visit the official Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial website at visitpaad.ae.
By bringing contemporary art into everyday public spaces, the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial offers residents and visitors a different way to explore the city.
From the historic surroundings of Mina Zayed to the cultural landscape of Saadiyat Island, the exhibition encourages people to look at familiar destinations differently.
With three months of installations and cultural activities ahead, the biennial offers plenty of opportunities to discover art beyond gallery walls.