Two Filipino photographers among 100 winners celebrate the UAE through their photography
Paris: Sometimes, the most meaningful photographs are not taken in front of famous landmarks or during extraordinary moments. They are found in the details people often overlook: a man climbing a palm tree to harvest dates, a familiar street, or a glimpse of everyday life that tells a much bigger story.
For Filipino photographers Ferdinand Bedana and Mark Anthony Agtay, those everyday moments have become a way of sharing their experiences of the UAE with the world.
The two photographers were among the 100 winners selected from 820,000 entries worldwide at the 2026 HUAWEI XMAGE Awards in Paris, earning international recognition for their work.
But for both, the recognition means more than having their photographs seen on an international stage. It is an opportunity to represent a country that has influenced their creative perspectives, shaped their experiences and given them countless stories to capture.
Although both are Filipino, their connection to the UAE has become an important part of their photographic identity.
For Ferdinand Bedana, photography has become a way of expressing his appreciation for a country whose culture and traditions he has gradually embraced.
Living in the UAE exposed him to different perspectives and ways of life, inspiring him to look beyond the obvious and capture the country’s identity through its people, heritage and everyday moments.
One photograph, in particular, stands out in his journey.
During a visit to Al Ain, he captured a man harvesting dates from the top of a palm tree. It was a moment he had long dreamed of photographing, but seeing it through his camera lens made it especially meaningful.
“For me, it was more than just capturing a moment; it was documenting a beautiful part of Emirati culture and tradition,” he said.
The photograph represents something he hopes to continue doing: preserving the little details of Emirati life that carry generations of history and cultural significance.
For Bedana, representing the UAE internationally is a privilege, particularly as someone who has experienced life in the country and wants others to see it through his photographs.
“I may be Filipino by nationality, but the UAE will always hold a special place in my heart and in my photography journey,” he said.
“Through my photographs, I hope to continue sharing its beauty and stories with the world.”
He also credits the UAE’s photography community for playing an important role in his development, particularly the photographers who shared their knowledge, experiences and creative insights when he was starting out.
For fellow photographer Mark Anthony Agtay, 45, the UAE has taught him to find beauty in the relationship between seemingly different things.
Its combination of tradition, modernity, culture and nature has encouraged him to look beyond what is immediately visible and pay attention to the details that might otherwise go unnoticed.
From the vast golden deserts and peaceful coastlines to the contemporary architecture of its cities, he believes the country offers endless opportunities for visual storytelling.
But it is not just the landscapes that have influenced his work.
Living in a country where people from different nationalities, backgrounds and traditions come together has allowed him to experience a wide range of human stories.
That diversity has shaped the way he sees the world and the moments he chooses to photograph.
For Agtay, being recognised internationally is also an opportunity to give something back to a country that has offered him so much inspiration.
It feels incredibly rewarding and humbling to bring this international recognition back to the UAE,
“For me, it is more than a personal achievement; it is an opportunity to represent a country that has given me so much inspiration, experience, and creative opportunities throughout my journey as a photographer.”
When asked what he would like to photograph next, his answer returned to the people who keep the country’s heritage alive.
He hopes to capture more moments of traditional Emirati life, particularly the individuals who continue to preserve its customs, craftsmanship and traditions.
For him, these stories deserve just as much attention as the country’s recognisable landmarks and modern achievements.
The recognition of photographers such as Bedana and Agtay comes at a time when the UAE’s photography community is receiving opportunities to develop, experiment and tell stories about the country through their own perspectives.
Throughout 2026, Huawei has been working with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) and tourism partners across all seven emirates through a nationwide initiative titled ‘The UAE. A Closer Look.’
The initiative encouraged photographers to look beyond familiar views and explore the country’s heritage, natural surroundings and contemporary identity.
Participants visited locations ranging from Sharjah’s archaeological landscapes and historic communities to Ras Al Khaimah’s deserts and coastlines. Other destinations included Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Abu Dhabi, Dubai’s Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and Museum of the Future, Fujairah Fort, and Ajman’s Masfout mountains and Al Zorah mangroves.
With HIPA providing guidance on composition and visual storytelling, and tourism partners offering destination expertise and access, participants were encouraged to develop their skills while documenting the country’s different identities.
The resulting photographs were captured using the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series.
Huawei also introduced the HUAWEI XMAGE UAE Social Media Competition in 2026, inviting photography enthusiasts, content creators and smartphone users to photograph the country’s landscapes, architecture, culture and everyday life.
Running alongside the global awards, the competition offered local participants an opportunity to showcase their creativity and gain wider recognition through the international XMAGE platform.
Together, these initiatives reflect a growing emphasis on making photography more accessible and creating opportunities for people to share their interpretations of the country, whether through its natural landscapes, architectural landmarks or the people who call it home.
Despite their different photographic experiences, both Bedana and Agtay share a similar message for young photographers in the UAE: do not wait for the perfect moment or the perfect location to start creating.
Bedana encourages aspiring photographers to keep learning, practising and experimenting, reminding them that success does not happen overnight.
Agtay believes the most meaningful photographs can often be found in ordinary moments happening right around us.
Both also recognise the importance of the UAE’s creative community, where exchanging ideas and learning from others can help photographers develop their own perspectives.
Their stories offer a reminder that photography is not only about documenting what a place looks like, but also about communicating what it feels like to experience it.
And perhaps that is what makes their recognition particularly meaningful. Through their lenses, the UAE is not simply a destination to photograph. It is a place of memories, encounters, traditions and everyday stories worth sharing.
For two Filipino photographers, an international recognition in Paris has become an opportunity to show the world a country that has left its mark on them, one frame at a time.