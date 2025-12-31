Turkish photographer wins top honour at 2025 Huawei XMAGE Awards

“We first started the mobile imaging contest in 2017, and after nine years, it has grown into one of the most influential shows of its kind in the world,” said Kevin Ho, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, during the unveiling of Xmage 100 in Paris. The awards returned to Grand Palais, the veritable meeting place for the arts, after a gap of six years, in collaboration with Paris Photo, one of the prominent photography showcases in the world. This is the third time the two parties have joined hands – and the first since Huawei unveiled its proprietary imaging technology Xmage in 2022 – to establish mobile photography as a rightful contender in the global art scene.