Dubai: As it marks its 10th edition, the Xposure International Photography Festival is shifting focus from instant imagery to lived experience. Held from January 29 to February 4 at Aljada, Sharjah, Xposure 2026 unfolds under the theme A Decade of Visual Storytelling, asking a fundamental question: where does photography truly begin?

This year’s programme highlights slow photography — work shaped over time through observation, presence and trust. Five photographers from around the world anchor the anniversary edition, presenting exhibitions rooted in long-term engagement rather than fleeting moments. Through exhibitions, talks and workshops, Xposure 2026 reaffirms photography as a powerful form of sustained visual witness.