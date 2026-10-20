A park reimagined: How Al Khalidiya's cooled pathway brings the community together

Abu Dhabi: The walkway at Al Khalidiya Park has walls and a roof, and still it does not feel like being indoors. Look out and the park is right there: lawns, trees and play areas in plain view, nothing between you and the garden. Cool air rises from vents set into the ground, holding the track at around 25°C while the October evening outside stays hot. You are not shut away from the park. You are walking through it, with the heat somehow kept at bay.