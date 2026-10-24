Need a taxi or want to pay bills? These apps make everyday tasks easier.
Dubai: Living in Abu Dhabi? Your smartphone can help you manage much more than food deliveries and online shopping. Whether you need to book a taxi, pay for parking, renew official documents or keep track of household bills, there are several apps designed to make everyday tasks easier.
Some are government platforms, while others help with transport, travel, fuel payments and everyday savings.
Here are some useful apps worth having on your phone if you live in Abu Dhabi.
If there's one app Abu Dhabi residents should have, it's TAMM. The emirate's comprehensive digital government platform brings hundreds of public services together, making it easier to manage everyday tasks from your phone.
From paying traffic fines and utility bills to managing parking, housing, healthcare, residency and other government services, TAMM covers many essential needs in one place.
Rather than switching between multiple government websites, residents can access a wide range of services through a single platform using UAE PASS
Need a taxi for your daily commute, a shopping trip or a night out? Apps such as Uber, Careem and Yango make it easy to book rides across Abu Dhabi. Through a partnership with Abu Dhabi Mobility, Yango also allows passengers to book Abu Dhabi's public taxis directly through the app.
Depending on the platform, you can select available vehicle categories, compare estimated fares, track your driver and pay digitally.
Some platforms also offer bookings for regular public taxis, giving residents more options for getting around.
If you rely on public transport, Abu Dhabi Link is another useful app to consider. The service allows passengers to book shared, on-demand bus journeys within designated areas, rather than relying solely on conventional fixed bus routes.
You can select available pick-up and drop-off points through the app, making it particularly convenient for shorter neighbourhood journeys.
Managing electricity and water bills is part of everyday life, and the TAQA Distribution app makes it easier. Residents can view and pay bills, monitor consumption, manage their accounts and access customer services.
It's particularly helpful when moving into a new home or keeping track of monthly household expenses.
For residents who drive regularly, Darb is a useful app for managing Abu Dhabi's toll system and parking-related services.
You can register vehicles, manage your Darb toll account, check transactions and access Mawaqif parking payment options.
This can help you stay on top of parking payments and toll charges.
Forgot your login details for a government service? UAE PASS can simplify the process.
The national digital identity app allows residents to securely log in to participating government and private-sector platforms without creating separate accounts.
It also supports identity verification and electronic signatures for eligible documents, making it particularly useful for completing official transactions online.
For expatriates, keeping track of residency documents is essential.
The UAEICP app, operated by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), provides access to services related to Emirates ID, residency permits and visa applications.
Residents can also track applications and access available digital documents, depending on their eligibility.
If you frequently stop at ADNOC service stations, the ADNOC Distribution app is worth considering. It allows motorists to locate nearby stations, access participating payment services and collect rewards through the ADNOC Rewards programme.
You can also check available offers and redeem eligible rewards on fuel and other purchases.
You can pay bills, recharge prepaid numbers, monitor data usage, purchase additional packages and explore available offers.
These apps are especially handy for checking your data balance before it runs out.
If you regularly fly from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, the Etihad Airways app can make travelling more convenient. You can book flights, check flight status, manage reservations, complete online check-in and access eligible mobile boarding passes.
Etihad Guest members can also track their miles and rewards.
Living in Abu Dhabi also means plenty of restaurants, attractions and activities to explore. Discount apps can help make outings more affordable.
Some popular options include:
The ENTERTAINER: Dining, leisure and entertainment offers, including buy-one-get-one-free deals.
Fazaa: Discounts on shopping, dining and other services for eligible members.
Smiles: Rewards and offers on dining, shopping and everyday purchases.
Some apps require paid subscriptions or membership eligibility, so check the terms before signing up.