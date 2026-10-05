ADNOC signs LNG deal to supply 2 million tonnes to Thailand from 2027

The expansion of ADNOC’s LNG marketing business is also being supported by new production capacity. In July, ADNOC signed a 15-year LNG supply agreement with Japan’s INPEX for 1 million tonnes per annum from the Ruwais LNG project, which is under development in Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC said the platform builds on its five-decade history as an LNG supplier. ADNOC Gas has delivered more than 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide, while ADNOC Trading has built a significant third-party LNG portfolio within four years and is ranked among the leading global LNG financial traders.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.