ADNOC signs LNG deal to supply 2 million tonnes to Thailand from 2027

UAE energy giant expands Thailand partnership as it targets 47m tonnes of LNG by 2035
Abu Dhabi: ADNOC will supply about 2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Thailand over a multi-year period from 2027, expanding its trading relationship with Gulf Group as the UAE energy company builds a larger presence in global gas markets.
Gulf Group is Thailand’s leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate.
ADNOC said on Monday that its trading arm, ADNOC Trading, had signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement with the Thai energy company.
The agreement extends a partnership established through an earlier LNG supply deal signed in 2025 and will see ADNOC Trading deliver LNG into Asia.
The deal comes after ADNOC launched an integrated global LNG marketing and trading platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market in July, bringing together the LNG marketing activities of ADNOC Gas and XRG with the trading capabilities of ADNOC Trading.
Nasser Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Downstream Industry, Marketing and Trading, said the agreement reinforced ADNOC’s commitment to reliable energy supplies for Thailand and its other Asian customers.
“This agreement builds on our first LNG supply agreement with Gulf Group and reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to ensuring reliable energy supplies to Thailand and our Asian customers,” Al Muhairi said.
He said the deal marked another milestone for ADNOC’s global LNG marketing and trading platform, adding that it would enhance the “scale, flexibility and optionality” of the company’s LNG solutions.
The agreement also strengthens ADNOC Trading’s direct LNG deliveries into Asia, according to the company.
Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Development Public Company Limited, said the agreement builds on the relationship established with ADNOC since 2025.
“By securing midstream infrastructure, shipping capacity and relationships with leading suppliers, we are strengthening every link of our value chain,” Ratanavadi said.
He said the agreement would give Gulf Group “the flexibility and scale to meet growing energy demand while supporting the region’s energy transition”.
Gulf Group has businesses spanning energy, ports and logistics, digital services, telecommunications and satellite operations, with power-generation assets across several countries.
The Thailand deal comes as ADNOC seeks to scale up its LNG marketing and trading business globally.
ADNOC's integrated LNG platform is targeting 47 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of marketable LNG by 2035, a level that the company says would put it among the leading global LNG players.
The platform is designed to give customers greater access to ADNOC and XRG’s LNG portfolio while increasing flexibility around supply, trading and shipping.
ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO Sultan Al Jaber said when the platform was launched that global LNG demand was expected to grow substantially and that the world would need reliable suppliers capable of delivering at scale.
ADNOC said the platform builds on its five-decade history as an LNG supplier. ADNOC Gas has delivered more than 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide, while ADNOC Trading has built a significant third-party LNG portfolio within four years and is ranked among the leading global LNG financial traders.
The expansion of ADNOC’s LNG marketing business is also being supported by new production capacity. In July, ADNOC signed a 15-year LNG supply agreement with Japan’s INPEX for 1 million tonnes per annum from the Ruwais LNG project, which is under development in Abu Dhabi.
Ruwais LNG is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2028 and will have production capacity of 9.6 mtpa from two liquefaction trains.
ADNOC said in July that more than 90 per cent of the project's capacity had already been committed to international buyers in Asia and Europe through long-term arrangements.
The project is expected to more than double ADNOC Gas’ existing operated LNG production capacity to about 15 mtpa once operational.