My boys fell in love with Abu Dhabi, and so did I

"He who does not know his past cannot make the best of his present and future, for it is from the past that we learn." That is a famous quote from Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and one that was at the forefront of my mind as we packed for a tour of Abu Dhabi’s cultural heart.



I felt inspired but - I’ll be honest - my children are a tough crowd. In a world of PlayStation, Netflix, instant food deliveries and YouTube Shorts, it’s hard to impress them. They’ve even stopped laughing at my dad jokes. When I told them we were going to visit the incredible history and art on show in our capital, I think they pictured a boring, dusty museum that would involve a lot of reading (dread the thought!).



But after an incredible and interactive three days, they haven’t stopped talking about what they experienced. My 8-year-old son has absorbed it all, firing questions and facts at me on a daily basis. My 10-year-old son seems to have a future in real estate, eyeing up the Manchester City development and asking me about how long our rent has to run.



They came away knowing more about where they live, the history of the UAE and the world and what may be coming next. They also got to see images of Al Ain over the years, where their grandparents lived and worked in the early 1980s.