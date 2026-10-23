My boys fell in love with Abu Dhabi, and so did I

Three days of art, history and adventure left my children asking to go back
"He who does not know his past cannot make the best of his present and future, for it is from the past that we learn." That is a famous quote from Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and one that was at the forefront of my mind as we packed for a tour of Abu Dhabi’s cultural heart.
I felt inspired but - I’ll be honest - my children are a tough crowd. In a world of PlayStation, Netflix, instant food deliveries and YouTube Shorts, it’s hard to impress them. They’ve even stopped laughing at my dad jokes. When I told them we were going to visit the incredible history and art on show in our capital, I think they pictured a boring, dusty museum that would involve a lot of reading (dread the thought!).
But after an incredible and interactive three days, they haven’t stopped talking about what they experienced. My 8-year-old son has absorbed it all, firing questions and facts at me on a daily basis. My 10-year-old son seems to have a future in real estate, eyeing up the Manchester City development and asking me about how long our rent has to run.
They came away knowing more about where they live, the history of the UAE and the world and what may be coming next. They also got to see images of Al Ain over the years, where their grandparents lived and worked in the early 1980s.
Personally, my brain is still processing what I experienced: Incredible art, detailed and human-focused storytelling, thought-provoking installations and a clear passion from everyone involved. Even the architecture is second to none, and that’s before the stunning Guggenheim Abu Dhabi opens its doors.
Let’s start with The Louvre. Yes, the art is phenomenal and we could have stayed for hours, but it was the building that captured my imagination. It is a work of art in its own right, using the sea and light to magnificent effect. It felt like walking through a daydream.
The Zayed National Museum got me more emotional than I expected, even though I am a real history buff. When you’re new somewhere, you pick up culture in fragments; from colleagues, from the news, from the odd conversation at an event. Here it all came together: how this country came to be, and the role Sheikh Zayed played in shaping it, told in a way even my kids can follow.
Next was the Natural History Museum, and this is where the younger one lost his mind. Dinosaur bones, immersive experiences and a history of the human race that made me rethink my own origins. They even had a Lego exhibition.
Then there is teamLab Phenomena. I’m not sure how to describe it. You walk through rooms of light, colour and water that change as you move. I’ve never seen my wife so impressed by anything, although we all needed a bit of quiet time afterwards as the sensory overload hit home.
From the culture of Saadiyat Island we went to the fun factory that is Yas Island. SeaWorld was brilliant. I was surprised by how big it is, especially as it is all indoors. Then there was Warner Bros. World with its rides, noise and fun food.
Driving home, I kept thinking about how much range there is. In a few days, my sons went from ancient art to national history to dinosaurs to rollercoasters. It never felt like a stretch, although my feet would disagree.
I’m the editor for a media brand that covers this country every day, and I’m still very much discovering it. Less than two years in, Abu Dhabi reminded me that there is more to see but also more to understand.
The boys have even asked when we’re going back. That is high praise indeed and I am sure Sheikh Zayed would be pleased with the impact the UAE is having on them. I said very soon, and I meant it. The mangroves are next on my list of Abu Dhabi adventures.