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Abu Dhabi airport’s remarkable journey from 1955 to Zayed International Airport

From a desert airfield in 1955 to a modern international aviation hub in Abu Dhabi

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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A visual journey through Abu Dhabi’s aviation history, from its early airport building to the terminal interiors of the past and the striking modern architecture of Zayed International Airport.
A visual journey through Abu Dhabi’s aviation history, from its early airport building to the terminal interiors of the past and the striking modern architecture of Zayed International Airport.
Gulf News archives

From a modest sand runway to Zayed International Airport, the capital’s aviation history reflects seven decades of transformation.

Abu Dhabi’s aviation story dates to 1955, when a small airport with a sand runway and basic terminal served early commercial flights. The original control building, preserved near Muroor Road, remains a reminder of the capital’s beginnings in aviation.

In 1968, Al Bateen Airport opened in what was then desert on the outskirts of the city. It became Abu Dhabi’s first international airport and served as the capital’s main aviation gateway until the opening of a new airport in 1982.

Abu Dhabi International Airport opened on January 2, 1982, with a circular satellite terminal connected to a semi-circular main terminal. As passenger numbers increased, the airport expanded with Terminal 2 in 2005, a second runway in 2008 and Terminal 3 in 2009.

The establishment of Etihad Airways in 2003 further strengthened Abu Dhabi’s international connections.

A major milestone came in November 2023, when Terminal A began operations. Covering 742,000 square metres, it was designed to handle up to 45 million passengers annually.

On February 9, 2024, the airport was renamed Zayed International Airport in honour of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In 2025, the airport handled a record 32.5 million passengers. By 2026, it had become a major global aviation hub, connecting Abu Dhabi to more than 100 destinations worldwide.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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