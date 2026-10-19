From a desert airfield in 1955 to a modern international aviation hub in Abu Dhabi
From a modest sand runway to Zayed International Airport, the capital’s aviation history reflects seven decades of transformation.
Abu Dhabi’s aviation story dates to 1955, when a small airport with a sand runway and basic terminal served early commercial flights. The original control building, preserved near Muroor Road, remains a reminder of the capital’s beginnings in aviation.
In 1968, Al Bateen Airport opened in what was then desert on the outskirts of the city. It became Abu Dhabi’s first international airport and served as the capital’s main aviation gateway until the opening of a new airport in 1982.
Abu Dhabi International Airport opened on January 2, 1982, with a circular satellite terminal connected to a semi-circular main terminal. As passenger numbers increased, the airport expanded with Terminal 2 in 2005, a second runway in 2008 and Terminal 3 in 2009.
The establishment of Etihad Airways in 2003 further strengthened Abu Dhabi’s international connections.
A major milestone came in November 2023, when Terminal A began operations. Covering 742,000 square metres, it was designed to handle up to 45 million passengers annually.
On February 9, 2024, the airport was renamed Zayed International Airport in honour of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
In 2025, the airport handled a record 32.5 million passengers. By 2026, it had become a major global aviation hub, connecting Abu Dhabi to more than 100 destinations worldwide.