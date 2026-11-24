Singapore Changi takes top spot in TIME’s World’s Best Major Airports 2027
MANILA: The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has landed as one of the world’s best gateways, according to TIME’s inaugural World’s Best Major Airports list.
NAIA received a score of 76.46, placing 47th out of 47 major airports.
Although last on the "major airports" category, operator New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) called the result "a win", noting that the airport was once labeled "one of the worst in the world".
The new operators it as a "milestone" in the airport’s turnaround, and see it as a challenge to do better in subsequent rankings.
Singapore’s Changi Airport topped the list with a score of 91.74. 1307
Guangzhou and Beijing airports followed with 91.6 and 90.55, respectively.
Orlando International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport in the US rounded out the Top 5.
NNIC said the recognition gives it a gauge on the improvements it has made to NAIA.
The operator, winner of the public-private partnership (PPP) challenge in February 2024, said that fact that it is being measured alongside the world’s biggest hubs is a "step forward" for an airport that spent years being called one of the worst in the world.
NNIC, led by San Miguel Corp., won the P170.6-billion deal to upgrade the airport for a maximum of 25 years.
The concession, bagged in 2024, aims to expand passenger capacity to 62 million per year and increase aircraft traffic to 48 an hour.
The SMC-SAP & Company Consortium, led by San Miguel Corp. alongside Incheon International Airport Corp., RMM Asian Logistics Inc., and RLW Aviation Development Inc. won the bid.
To manage the airport, the consortium incorporated a special-purpose company called the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC).
After winning the bidding on February 16, 2024, the group formally signed the NAIA PPP Concession Agreement on March 18, 2024, and officially took over airport operations on September 14, 2024.
NNIC said it seeks to push NAIA higher on the list in 2027, confident that its score would go up as it benefits from more reforms.
TIME partnered with data specialist Statista to determine the world’s best airports through flight records analysis provided by OAG and independent surveys over the past three years.
NAIA’s ranking marks a milestone for an airport once considered among the world’s worst.
The result shows progress, but NAIA still has a long way to go to match global standards.
Travelers can expect continued improvements as NNIC pushes reforms and upgrades.
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