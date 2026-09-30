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41-year-old Filipino passenger bound for Dubai arrested at Manila airport over illegal recruitment, estafa cases

Immigration screening led authorities to a woman wanted under an alias warrant

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Court records show that the alias warrant was issued in 2016 in connection with two counts of illegal recruitment and two counts of estafa
Court records show that the alias warrant was issued in 2016 in connection with two counts of illegal recruitment and two counts of estafa
Facebook / PNP Aviation Security Group

Dubai: A 41-year-old Filipino woman travelling to Dubai was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on September 27 after immigration screening flagged an alias warrant against her.

Philippine Bureau of Immigration personnel have intercepted the passenger and turned her over to NAIA Police Station 3, which coordinated with the Manila Police District’s District Investigation and Detection Management Division Crime Investigation Section (DIDMD CIS) to implement the warrant.

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Illegal recruitment and estafa

Court records have revealed that the alias warrant was issued on May 17, 2016, in connection with two counts of illegal recruitment and two counts of estafa.

The recommended bail has been set at ₱86,000.

Authorities did not provide further details about the cases in the information released by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP).

Passenger turned over to police

The woman is currently under the custody of the Manila Police District's DIDMD CIS for documentation and appropriate legal action.

Police brigadier general Dionisio Bartolome Jr., director of the PNP AVSEGROUP, has assured that authorities would continue efforts to intercept wanted persons at airports.

“We will continue to intensify the campaign against wanted persons and ensure that airports will not become a means to evade the law,” said Bartolome in Filipino.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEcrimeDubaiPhilippines

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