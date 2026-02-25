GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Manila airport announces terminal reshuffle for key international airlines starting March 29

Move aims to ease congestion and improve passenger flow

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Travellers are urged to check flight details amid terminal reassignments
Travellers are urged to check flight details amid terminal reassignments
AFP

Dubai: Heads up, passengers! Travellers have been advised to double-check their departure terminals as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in the Philippines rolls out a series of terminal reassignments starting March 29 this year.

The changes are part of its ongoing efforts to “optimise terminal capacity and improve passenger movement” at Manila’s main international gateway.

Airlines moving to Terminal 3

In an advisory, NAIA have noted that several international carriers will shift operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3 effective on March 29. These include Air China, China Eastern, Vietnam Airlines, Royal Brunei, and Shenzhen Airlines.

Meanwhile, Japan Airlines will also transfer its operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3 beginning on April 1.

AirAsia flights relocating to Terminal 1

Further, two AirAsia carriers will move in the opposite direction. From March 29, international flights operated by Philippines AirAsia will shift from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1. AirAsia Berhad will likewise operate from Terminal 1 starting on the same date.

Passengers booked on these airlines have been advised to pay close attention to their ticket details, particularly those who frequently travel and may be accustomed to departing from a different terminal.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
PhilippinestravelAsia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Families of victims of former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" take part in a thanksgiving mass at a church in Manila on March 31, 2025, weeks after Duterte was arrested and brought to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

'No one in the Philippines can lay hands on Duterte'

3m read
Passengers at Dubai International Airport as UAE residents plan trips during Ramadan and the Eid holiday period.

Eid Al Fitr airfares from UAE double as demand surges

3m read
Passengers wait in line for a security checkpoint while traveling on November 26, 2025.

6 ways UAE–Bahrain one-stop trips can change GCC travel

2m read
Passengers at Dubai International Airport as UAE residents plan trips during Ramadan and the Eid holiday period.

UAE flights: Ramadan deals now, Eid spike ahead

2m read