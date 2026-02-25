Manila airport announces terminal reshuffle for key international airlines starting March 29

Move aims to ease congestion and improve passenger flow
Dubai: Heads up, passengers! Travellers have been advised to double-check their departure terminals as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in the Philippines rolls out a series of terminal reassignments starting March 29 this year.
The changes are part of its ongoing efforts to “optimise terminal capacity and improve passenger movement” at Manila’s main international gateway.
In an advisory, NAIA have noted that several international carriers will shift operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3 effective on March 29. These include Air China, China Eastern, Vietnam Airlines, Royal Brunei, and Shenzhen Airlines.
Meanwhile, Japan Airlines will also transfer its operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3 beginning on April 1.
Further, two AirAsia carriers will move in the opposite direction. From March 29, international flights operated by Philippines AirAsia will shift from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1. AirAsia Berhad will likewise operate from Terminal 1 starting on the same date.
Passengers booked on these airlines have been advised to pay close attention to their ticket details, particularly those who frequently travel and may be accustomed to departing from a different terminal.