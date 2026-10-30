37-year-old passenger from Dubai nabbed at Manila airport over alleged cyber libel

Man taken into custody with recommended bail set at ₱60,000
Dubai: A 37-year-old male passenger arriving from Dubai was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on October 29 over an alleged cyber libel case.
The arrest has followed a joint operation by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP) and the Basista Municipal Police Station (MPS) under the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office.
Personnel from NAIA Police Station 3 and Basista MPS have implemented a warrant of arrest against the passenger for an alleged violation of section 4(c)(4) of the Philippines’ cybercrime prevention act.
According to the Official Gazette, content-related offenses particularly libel is “the unlawful or prohibited acts of libel as defined in Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, committed through a computer system or any other similar means which may be devised in the future.”
Police brigadier general Dionisio Bartolome Jr., director of the PNP AVSEGROUP, has highlighted the importance of coordination between airport authorities and local police in locating wanted individuals.
“Close coordination between airport authorities and local police units strengthens our efforts to locate wanted persons and implement outstanding arrest warrants,” said Bartolome.
The case has carried a recommended bail of ₱60,000. Following his arrest, the man has been placed under the custody of Basista MPS for documentation and appropriate legal action.