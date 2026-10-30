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37-year-old passenger from Dubai nabbed at Manila airport over alleged cyber libel

Man taken into custody with recommended bail set at ₱60,000

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Passenger from Dubai arrested at Manila airport for alleged cyber libel
Passenger from Dubai arrested at Manila airport for alleged cyber libel
Facebook / PNP Aviation Security Group

Dubai: A 37-year-old male passenger arriving from Dubai was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on October 29 over an alleged cyber libel case.

The arrest has followed a joint operation by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP) and the Basista Municipal Police Station (MPS) under the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office.

Personnel from NAIA Police Station 3 and Basista MPS have implemented a warrant of arrest against the passenger for an alleged violation of section 4(c)(4) of the Philippines’ cybercrime prevention act.

According to the Official Gazette, content-related offenses particularly libel is “the unlawful or prohibited acts of libel as defined in Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, committed through a computer system or any other similar means which may be devised in the future.”

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Coordination in arrest

Police brigadier general Dionisio Bartolome Jr., director of the PNP AVSEGROUP, has highlighted the importance of coordination between airport authorities and local police in locating wanted individuals.

“Close coordination between airport authorities and local police units strengthens our efforts to locate wanted persons and implement outstanding arrest warrants,” said Bartolome.

The case has carried a recommended bail of ₱60,000. Following his arrest, the man has been placed under the custody of Basista MPS for documentation and appropriate legal action.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEcrimeDubaiPhilippines

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