“A big credit goes to our people who bring the Emirates experience to life in the air and on the ground. Their professionalism and commitment are what our customers experience every day,” he said.

The Dubai-based carrier also ranked first in two other categories – Best Value and Business Travel – giving it three top positions in the rankings, which combine feedback from international travellers with independent flight-performance data.

Among its latest innovations is an electrically powered Premium Economy seat featuring a privacy divider, which Emirates describes as an industry first. The new seat is expected to be available on 11 aircraft over the next six months.

So far, 108 Emirates aircraft have undergone retrofits, with the programme designed to deliver a more consistent passenger experience across different aircraft types. The airline is also expanding access to Premium Economy, which is expected to be available on services to nearly 100 destinations across its global network by December 2026.

“Emirates' results this year stand out for their consistency. Topping the overall World's Best Airlines ranking, while also leading the Best Value and Business Travel categories, reflects strong performance across both passenger experience and operational reliability – the two pillars our ranking is built on,” he said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.