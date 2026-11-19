Dubai carrier leads inaugural TIME rankings as it expands Premium Economy, cabin upgrades
Dubai: Emirates has been named the World’s Best Airline in TIME magazine and Statista’s inaugural World’s Best Airlines 2027 rankings, securing the top position in a global assessment of passenger satisfaction and airline operational performance.
The Dubai-based carrier also ranked first in two other categories – Best Value and Business Travel – giving it three top positions in the rankings, which combine feedback from international travellers with independent flight-performance data.
The recognition comes after a challenging year for the aviation industry, during which Emirates has continued investing in cabin upgrades, onboard technology and passenger services.
“Undeterred by the challenges of this year, we continue to invest in product and service across almost every touchpoint,” said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline.
“We will maintain that focus because, as this top ranking in TIME shows, customers notice when an airline gets the fundamentals right.”
Clark credited Emirates employees for maintaining service standards across the airline's operations.
“A big credit goes to our people who bring the Emirates experience to life in the air and on the ground. Their professionalism and commitment are what our customers experience every day,” he said.
“In our business, there’s no finish line, and we’re already working towards an even stronger 2027 and beyond, so you can expect more from Emirates.”
The inaugural rankings were compiled by Statista using a quantitative study involving passengers from every continent.
Travellers were asked to rate up to five airlines they had flown with over the previous three years, assessing factors including cabin comfort, service quality, inflight entertainment, connectivity, food and beverage, value for money and family-friendliness.
These passenger assessments were then combined with operational performance data to determine each airline's overall score.
Niels Terfehr, Deputy CEO of Statista R, said Emirates stood out for its performance across multiple categories.
“Emirates' results this year stand out for their consistency. Topping the overall World's Best Airlines ranking, while also leading the Best Value and Business Travel categories, reflects strong performance across both passenger experience and operational reliability – the two pillars our ranking is built on,” he said.
“It's a result grounded entirely in direct feedback from travellers around the world, combined with independent flight-performance data.”
According to TIME, Emirates' ranking also reflects its premium onboard products, expanding Premium Economy network and Dubai's continued appeal as an international travel destination.
A major part of Emirates' investment strategy is its $7 billion (Dh25.7 billion) cabin retrofit programme, which is introducing updated interiors and seating products across its fleet.
So far, 108 Emirates aircraft have undergone retrofits, with the programme designed to deliver a more consistent passenger experience across different aircraft types. The airline is also expanding access to Premium Economy, which is expected to be available on services to nearly 100 destinations across its global network by December 2026.
Among its latest innovations is an electrically powered Premium Economy seat featuring a privacy divider, which Emirates describes as an industry first. The new seat is expected to be available on 11 aircraft over the next six months.
Meanwhile, the U-Dream headrest, a new comfort feature in Economy Class, is expected to be installed on 29 aircraft over the same period.
Emirates is also expanding high-speed inflight internet access through Starlink connectivity.
The service is now available on 74 Emirates aircraft and is complimentary for passengers across all cabin classes.
Travellers can use the connection to stream entertainment, make calls, work, play games and browse social media during flights, using personal devices and seatback screens simultaneously.
The airline's ice entertainment system offers more than 6,500 channels of films, television programmes, music, games and podcasts in over 40 languages.
The recognition comes as Emirates navigates a difficult operating environment, with higher fuel prices and disruptions linked to the US-Iran war weighing on the airline's profitability.
In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Sir Tim Clark said passenger demand remained strong across several markets, particularly China, Russia and Africa, even as rising fuel costs squeezed airline margins.
The Dubai-based airline reported a 66 per cent decline in first-half net profit earlier this month, reflecting the impact of airspace restrictions, regional travel disruptions and elevated fuel prices.
Clark said the aviation industry needed oil prices to return to around $70 a barrel to ease financial pressures. Brent crude had reached $120 a barrel earlier this year before easing to around $93 in recent weeks.
Despite the challenging environment, Emirates has restored operations across 91 per cent of its network as of the end of September.
However, its passenger seat factor declined to 72 per cent in the first half of the financial year, compared with 79.5 per cent a year earlier.
Clark also cautioned that sustained high fuel costs could push financially weaker airlines towards bankruptcy, although Emirates remained profitable and maintained a strong cash position.
The Emirates Group held Dh54.1 billion in cash at the end of September, providing a financial buffer as it continues investing in aircraft, cabin upgrades and passenger services.