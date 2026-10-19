SAMANA launches SAMANA COLLECTA, taking its next growth chapter into premium real estate

The World Islands development is being planned around year-round residential living, combining privacy and waterfront access with the services, amenities and connectivity expected from a primary residence.

The island will feature multiple beaches, a lagoon, swimming pools, a beach club, water sports facilities, spas, indoor and outdoor gyms, co-working spaces and a dedicated welcome centre, alongside everyday retail and services designed to support residents’ routine needs. Core residential amenities and services are planned to be operational from the first handover.

A Michelin recognised culinary partner

Dining will form an important part of the destination, with a number of restaurant concepts planned, including a signature floating Italian restaurant developed with a Michelin-recognised culinary partner.

Regular yacht shuttle services are planned between the island and mainland Dubai at 30-minute intervals, with embarkation points to be announced closer to launch.

The combination of regular transport, co-working facilities, high-speed connectivity and everyday services is also designed to reflect changing working patterns, with more entrepreneurs and professionals now able to live and work with greater flexibility. For SAMANA, this reinforces the potential for island living to become part of everyday life rather than simply an occasional experience.

The residential collection will include studios and one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, together with the floating and tree villas. All residences are planned with sea views, with layouts designed to maximise the visual relationship with the water through extended sightlines, generous glazing and carefully considered spatial planning.

Italian-inspired landscaping will extend across the wider island, while the residences are being created in collaboration with a globally recognised Italian luxury marque renowned for its design heritage, craftsmanship and distinctive contemporary style. The identity of the brand partner will be announced separately.

Varied entry points into premium island living

With residences expected to start at below Dh2 million, SAMANA intends to introduce a broader range of entry points into premium island living, widening the appeal of the destination while maintaining its premium positioning, services and amenities.

For SAMANA, the project also represents a broader evolution in its development strategy, moving beyond individual residential buildings towards complete lifestyle destinations.

The company views The World Islands as an opportunity to apply that thinking to one of Dubai’s last major waterfront frontiers: retaining the privacy and character of island living while introducing the infrastructure, services and connectivity needed to make it a genuine residential address.

The World Islands development will be the first in a wider pipeline of projects planned under SAMANA COLLECTA. Following the establishment of the brand in Dubai, the company intends to explore selected international lifestyle and waterfront destinations as part of its next phase of growth.