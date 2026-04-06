Philippines: ₱16-billion contract for Manila Subway's airport T3 station, tunnels awarded

DoTr awards $270-million CP109 contract for NAIA T3 station in Manila Subway project
Manila: The Department of Transportation (DoTr) has awarded a ₱16.06-billion ($270 million) contract for the construction of an underground station at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 and its connecting tunnels under the Metro Manila Subway Project.
The project was formally granted to the joint venture of TAISEI Corp. and D.M. Consunji, Inc. following the issuance of a Notice of Award dated March 26, 2026 by the Rail Bids and Awards Committee.
The notice confirmed that the consortium secured Contract Package CP109.
The final figure reflects bid adjustments made in accordance with the project’s bidding rules.
Under the terms of the award, the joint venture must submit its performance security within 28 days to formalize the contract and begin mobilisation.
CP109 is part of the larger ₱488.5-billion ($8.2 billion) Metro Manila Subway, the government’s flagship rail project that will deliver the country’s first underground mass transit system.
The construction of the NAIA Terminal 3 Station and its tunnels is considered a critical segment in accelerating the subway’s operational timeline and easing chronic congestion across Metro Manila.
The Notice of Award was issued to the joint venture’s authorized representative, Kazuhiro Nishimoto.