GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines: ₱16-billion contract for Manila Subway's airport T3 station, tunnels awarded

DoTr awards $270-million CP109 contract for NAIA T3 station in Manila Subway project

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Philippines' Department of Transportation (DoTr) recently announced the winner of the $270 -million NAIA Terminal 3 subway station contract. The station, which will serve Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport, forms part of the $8.2-billion Manila Subway currently under construction.
The Philippines' Department of Transportation (DoTr) recently announced the winner of the $270 -million NAIA Terminal 3 subway station contract. The station, which will serve Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport, forms part of the $8.2-billion Manila Subway currently under construction.
DoTr | Facebook

Manila: The Department of Transportation (DoTr) has awarded a ₱16.06-billion ($270 million) contract for the construction of an underground station at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 and its connecting tunnels under the Metro Manila Subway Project.

The project was formally granted to the joint venture of TAISEI Corp. and D.M. Consunji, Inc. following the issuance of a Notice of Award dated March 26, 2026 by the Rail Bids and Awards Committee.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The notice confirmed that the consortium secured Contract Package CP109.

The final figure reflects bid adjustments made in accordance with the project’s bidding rules.

Under the terms of the award, the joint venture must submit its performance security within 28 days to formalize the contract and begin mobilisation.

$8.20 billion Manila Subway project

CP109 is part of the larger ₱488.5-billion ($8.2 billion) Metro Manila Subway, the government’s flagship rail project that will deliver the country’s first underground mass transit system.

The construction of the NAIA Terminal 3 Station and its tunnels is considered a critical segment in accelerating the subway’s operational timeline and easing chronic congestion across Metro Manila.

The Notice of Award was issued to the joint venture’s authorized representative, Kazuhiro Nishimoto.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Screengrabs showing part of the Terminal 1 of Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport ceiling that collapsed on Friday, April 3, 2026. Travelers within the vicinity were diverted as a precaution.

7 hurt as part of Manila airport T1 ceiling collapses

1m read
NAIAX westbound off-ramp to NAIA terminal 3 is located in Barangay 183, Pasay city, Philippines

New Manila airport off-ramp opens

2m read
A view of Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Manila: Grounding planes due to Mideast war 'possible'

1m read
A scene at Manila's NAIA, Terminal 1.

NAIA: From ‘worst airport’ jokes to best layover eats

2m read