Manila: MRT-7 partial opening set to cover initial 6 stations 'soon'; rollout of 14 stations set in 2027

Partial opening MRT-7, with 14 stations planned, to ease commutes in northern Metro Manila
Manila: Commuters here may soon get an early look at the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) as the Department of Transportation (DoTr) moves closer to a "partial opening" of the new rail line in northern Metro Manila.
The DoTr is preparing for the initial rollout of the MRT-7 covering six stations from Sacred Heart in Kalookan to North Avenue in Quezon City.
Philippine Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the agency will closely evaluate connectivity and passenger flow to ensure smooth operations at "interim" stations.
The 14-station MRT-7 project has been reported "more than 80% complete", with full operations targeted by the second quarter of 2027.
Once completed, the 22-km line will connect San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan to North Avenue in Quezon City.
It is expected to serve up to 600,000 commuters daily.
Lopez says the MRT-7 is being built with modern, easy-to-maintain systems, in order set the standard for future light rail projects in the Asian country.
MRT-7's partial opening promises faster, more convenient travel for commuters serving the largest and most populous city in Metro Manila (QC), a bustling hub for media, entertainment, education, technology, and governance.
It is also recognised as a UNESCO Creative City of Film.
Following the rollout of six initial stations slated this year (20260, the next six stations — from North EDSA to Sacred Heart in Quezon City — is slated to begin operations by 2027.
In 2025, a pre-commissioning test run was conducted on the MRT-7, as the Batasan Station was inspected by key officials alongside executives of San Miguel Corp, the project's concessionaire.
The original 2020 completion date for the MRT-7 has been pushed back six year. The project has been more than 15 years in the making, mostly due to right-of-way snags, permits, and bureaucratic red tape.
DAILY CAPACITY: The line is expected to carry around 600,000 passengers in its first year of operations, noting that this is significantly higher than daily ridership on MRT-3 and LRT-1 by more than 100,000 passengers.
MRT-7 is expected to free Commonwealth Avenue which connects Quezon City's central business and government district with Bulacan province.
The DOTr is also targeting the completion of the long-delayed Unified Grand Central Station, or “Common Station,” by 2027.
The agency is currently reviewing options to rebid the project after terminating its contract with BF Corporation due to “excessive delays.”
The Marcos government wants to see Common Station timeline keep pace, so that once MRT-7 is completed, connectivity will be seamless between MRT-7, Common Station, MRT-3 at LRT-1, senior officials said.
The MRT-7 project cost has also risen from an initial ₱62.7 billion to ₱77 billion ($1.27 billion), based on the Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFP) dashboard of the government, due to right-of-way (ROW) issues, including those in San Jose del Monte where the 14th and final station will be built.