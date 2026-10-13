Etisalat UAE upgrade: What faster uploads mean for your phone

The capability applies to supported smartphones using the operator’s 5.5G network. “The new capability enables up to three times upload speed for compatible smart phones exclusively on etisalat UAE’s 5.5G network,” the statement said.

“In a global first, etisalat UAE has become the first operator to commercially launch 2×2 uplink MIMO with carrier aggregation for smartphones,” the company said in its announcement.

Dubai: Etisalat UAE has launched a smartphone network upgrade that it says can deliver up to three times faster uploads, helping users send high-resolution photographs, videos and large files more quickly.

He added: “By bringing this capability to smartphones for the first time globally, we are increasing upload capacity where it matters and ensuring our 5.5G network is ready for how customers will use their devices next.”

Marwan Bin Shakar, Chief Technology Officer, etisalat UAE, said: “Mobile experiences are changing. Smartphones are no longer primarily consuming content; they are creating, sharing and increasingly sending richer data to AI and cloud applications in real time. That changes what we need from the network.”

“The 2×2 uplink MIMO sends two streams of data simultaneously, while carrier aggregation combines network capacity across different frequency bands,” the company explained. “Together, these technologies allow the device to send more data at once and increase upload performance.”

The deployment combines two technologies that allow a supported phone to transmit more information at once. One sends simultaneous data streams, while the other brings together capacity from different frequency bands.

The operator linked this need to the volume and type of content customers share. “As customers increasingly share high-resolution photos, videos and other rich content, uplink capacity can become a limiting factor,” it said.

Etisalat UAE said changing smartphone habits are increasing the importance of that sending capacity. “While mobile networks have traditionally focused on enhancing downlink capacity, the way customers use their smartphones is creating a growing need for stronger uplink performance,” its statement said.

For customers, the announced benefit is greater potential upload capacity on supported devices. Further information on handset eligibility and availability would clarify who can access the capability and where.

Etisalat UAE said: “Many of these experiences depend not only on how quickly a phone can receive information, but also on how quickly it can send it.”

Compatibility remains a condition of access. The announcement does not list supported handsets, explain how users can check eligibility or state whether a particular subscription is required.

It added: “Getting greater upload capacity can get that content to the cloud faster, helping make these interactions more responsive.” The release provides no measurements for complete AI response times.

“For example, when a user asks AI assistant to interpret an image, analyse a document or respond to what their camera is seeing, that content first needs to be uploaded,” the company said.

Cloud-based AI functions can require information from a smartphone before responding. An image or document must first reach the service that will analyse it.

The claim remains qualified by “up to” three times the upload speed. The announcement does not promise that every transfer will achieve that improvement or provide timings for particular file sizes.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.