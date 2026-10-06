AI-driven strategy to position UAE as a global hub for advanced technology
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has launched a major project to develop its digital infrastructure both domestically and internationally, with plans to increase international connectivity capacity to more than 500 terabits per second by 2030 — around 25 times the current capacity.
The project will also develop diverse connectivity routes to improve efficiency and reliability, while delivering advanced latency performance.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Office, witnessed the launch by e& of the strategic project to develop and expand digital infrastructure capabilities in the UAE and abroad.
The initiative aims to strengthen the country’s readiness for the AI economy and reinforce its position in the global digital landscape.
The announcement came during Sheikh Mansour’s meeting with e&, one of the investments of the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA). In his capacity as Chairman of the EIA, Sheikh Mansour was briefed on the group’s plans and future projects to develop digital infrastructure and keep pace with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and the digital economy.
The project includes increasing international connectivity capacity to more than 500 terabits per second by 2030, from its current capacity of 20 terabits per second. It will also develop diverse connectivity routes designed to improve efficiency and reliability and deliver faster, more stable connections.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour stressed the importance of investing in digital infrastructure as a key pillar of the future economy, supporting innovation and advanced technologies and strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness.
He also emphasised the need for greater integration of national efforts and a stronger role for national institutions in supporting the UAE’s strategic direction in artificial intelligence and the digital economy.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mansour said: “Today, we witnessed a new milestone in e&’s journey as it celebrates 50 years of achievements and launches its vision for the next phase. A national institution that has accompanied the UAE’s development and contributed to building its digital capabilities, e& continues its role today with an ambition that keeps pace with global transformations and strengthens the UAE’s position in the future of technology and artificial intelligence.”
Sheikh Mansour added: “The UAE continues to invest in building advanced digital infrastructure, driven by its vision for the future and its belief that readiness for the next phase begins with possessing the capabilities that support economic growth, accelerate innovation and enhance the country’s global competitiveness.”
“Artificial intelligence represents a major pillar of the development journey in the next phase. Developing our digital capabilities will create the environment necessary to harness its potential on a broad scale, enabling government and private-sector institutions to continue evolving and innovating efficiently and confidently,” he said.
Sheikh Mansour stressed that the UAE’s ambition goes beyond keeping pace with technological transformation to actively contributing to its development and shaping its future.
He noted that major digital infrastructure projects strengthen the country’s readiness for the future and consolidate its position as a global hub for advanced technology and artificial intelligence.
Sheikh Mansour also witnessed the launch of e&’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, during which the group unveiled its vision of becoming a leader among AI-powered and AI-enabling telecommunications companies.
The group also announced that it will continue its journey under its historic “Etisalat” identity, a name that has been associated with the trust of its customers and communities for five decades.
The project represents the first major commitment under the group’s new strategy, which focuses on advancing the telecommunications sector through artificial intelligence. The strategy is built around four core business pillars: telecommunications; AI and business solutions; infrastructure; and financial technology.
Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of e&, said: “This project reflects our conviction that the UAE’s role is not limited to adopting artificial intelligence, but extends to governing it and innovating through it. This requires unprecedented digital infrastructure in the history of the country, while ensuring full ownership of that infrastructure.”
Al Zaabi said increasing international connectivity capacity from 20 terabits per second to more than 500 terabits per second represents a strategic step towards meeting growing global demand for data processing and data flows, particularly amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence.
The expansion will enhance the resilience and reliability of digital infrastructure and meet the requirements of AI clusters in the UAE and global cloud service providers. It will also support the group’s operations and customers across its various markets.
“By relying on diverse connectivity routes and designs that ensure the fastest levels of latency, the project will help consolidate the UAE’s connection to the global digital economy in line with the highest standards of speed and stability, while ensuring the UAE’s digital sovereignty,” Al Zaabi said.
He added: “This commitment is an extension of the approach that has guided the group’s journey over the past 50 years and represents our first step into the next 50 years. With every technological breakthrough, e& has been committed to building the robust infrastructure on which the country relies, while ensuring high levels of resilience and stability across all our markets.”
e& operates in 38 countries and serves more than 250 million subscribers worldwide, giving the project a reach that extends well beyond the UAE and connecting the country’s national infrastructure to the global digital ecosystem.
The project also supports the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for advanced technology and artificial intelligence, strengthening its digital competitiveness and enabling government and private-sector institutions to deploy AI applications at scale with confidence in the infrastructure supporting them.