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Etisalat is giving customers free data – check your SMS before October 12

The amount of free data depends on how long you have been an Etisalat customer

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
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The amount of free data depends on how long you have been an Etisalat customer, as the telecom operator marks its 50th anniversary
The amount of free data depends on how long you have been an Etisalat customer, as the telecom operator marks its 50th anniversary
Etisalalt app

Dubai: If you are an Etisalat customer, it may be worth checking your SMS messages. The telecom operator is giving customers free mobile data as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations – and the amount you receive depends on how long you have been with the company.

In messages sent to customers on Tuesday, Etisalat said eligible users would receive 1GB of free data for every year they have been an Etisalat customer.

That means the longer you have been with the operator, the more anniversary data you could receive.

The complimentary data is valid until October 12, so customers who received the offer still have time to use it.

How much free data can you get?

According to the offer communicated to customers, Etisalat is providing 1GB for each year a customer has been with the operator.

For example:

  • Five years with Etisalat – 5GB

  • 10 years – 10GB

  • 15 years – 15GB

  • 20 years – 20GB

Customers should check the SMS received from Etisalat for the amount allocated to their account and the applicable terms.

Why is Etisalat giving away free data?

The giveaway is part of Etisalat's celebrations marking 50 years of operations in the UAE.

Founded in 1976 as Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, Etisalat was the UAE's first telecommunications operator, beginning operations just five years after the formation of the country.

The company rebranded as e& in 2022. As part of its 50th anniversary, the group has announced the return of the Etisalat name for its telecommunications business.

More Etisalat anniversary offers

Free data is one of several promotions being rolled out for the anniversary.

According to Etisalat, anniversary deals include discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected smartphones and up to 90 per cent on selected technology accessories.

Customers can also find special mobile data packages, including:

  • 30GB for Dh150

  • 50GB for Dh200

  • 250GB for Dh600

Other promotions include 50 per cent off selected home Wi-Fi plans for six months, subject to the individual offer's terms and eligibility.

UAE connectivity capacity to rise sharply by 2030

The anniversary also comes as Etisalat announced a major expansion of the UAE's international digital connectivity infrastructure.

Under the project, international connectivity capacity is planned to increase from around 20 terabits per second to more than 500 terabits per second by 2030 – approximately 25 times the current level.

The project will also develop more diverse international connectivity routes, aimed at improving network efficiency and reliability and delivering faster and more stable connections.

For Etisalat mobile customers, however, the most immediate anniversary perk may already be sitting in their messages – with the free data available to use until October 12.

Related Topics:
Etisalat

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