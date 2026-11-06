Explain Data launches free marketing analytics reviews to help brands track customer acquisition

Complimentary reviews focus on identifying gaps in campaign measurement and attribution
Explain Data has introduced free 30-minute marketing data reviews for app-based businesses, e-commerce companies and consumer brands, aiming to help organisations assess customer acquisition effectiveness beyond app downloads and campaign engagement metrics.
The initiative comes as businesses increasingly invest in digital advertising and mobile applications, placing greater emphasis on understanding whether marketing expenditure translates into customer registrations, purchases and long-term engagement.
The complimentary reviews focus on identifying gaps in campaign measurement, attribution and customer journey tracking. Participating businesses can assess how effectively their existing analytics systems capture customer behaviour after the initial interaction with an advertisement or application.
Unlike conventional campaign reporting, which often prioritises impressions, clicks and app installations, the reviews examine post-acquisition activities such as account registrations, first purchases and repeat transactions. They also cover in-app event tracking, attribution accuracy and potential indicators of fraudulent customer acquisition.
According to Explain Data, the initiative is intended to help businesses identify measurement inconsistencies and gain clearer insights into the effectiveness of their marketing investments. Each session provides observations that companies can use to improve their existing analytics and reporting frameworks.
The initiative is led by Harish Kumar, a marketing analytics professional with more than eight years of experience across India and the UAE. His professional background includes analytics consulting at ZS Associates, e-commerce analytics at PharmEasy, subscription growth and MENA expansion at Disney+ Hotstar, mobility at SWVL and marketing analytics at Almosafer.
Kumar currently serves as Data Analytics Lead at Interesting Times, where he oversees event tracking and attribution for large-scale mobile application launches.
Through the programme, Explain Data seeks to support businesses in evaluating customer acquisition quality, understanding engagement patterns and identifying opportunities to improve marketing measurement and customer retention.
The reviews are available to eligible app, e-commerce and consumer brands seeking to assess their existing marketing data practices.
Businesses interested in requesting a complimentary session can visit explaindata.in