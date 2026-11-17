A Dubai creator's experience raises questions about honest criticism and legal threats
Dubai: When Dubai-based content creator Noor Ul Ain shared an Instagram story about a drink that made her feel jittery, she did not expect it to become a legal concern.
She had been ordering food from a restaurant that included a complimentary drink with each order. Although she had no issue with the product itself, she personally disliked how it made her feel 'and mentioned on Instagram that she would rather give it to a delivery rider.
What she considered a harmless personal observation soon prompted a message from the business asking her to remove the story or face legal action for defamation.
To avoid further conflict, Noor deleted the post.
“This experience has changed how I feel about sharing honest opinions and feedback online. I simply shared that a drink didn't suit me personally. I didn't criticise the brand or tell anyone not to buy it, so receiving a message warning me of legal action was a real shock,” she recounted to Gulf News.
“My concern is that if even a mild, personal opinion can lead to legal action, people will simply stop sharing their honest experiences online - which their audience deserves to hear.”
As a content creator, she believes sharing genuine experiences is part of maintaining her audience's trust, but says consumers and reviewers need greater clarity about what constitutes defamation.
According to Ludmila Yamalova, Founder and Managing Partner of HPL Yamalova & Plewka FZCO, there is no general prohibition against negative reviews in the UAE. Consumers can express dissatisfaction with products and services, but the wording and context of their comments matter.
“The specific wording and context matter. Not everything said in a review is legally protected, particularly where the review could unfairly damage someone’s reputation,” Yamalova said.
The distinction, she explained, is generally between describing a personal experience and making damaging allegations about another person or business.
“The risk increases with offensive language, personal attacks, accusations of dishonesty, or serious allegations. Context also matters, including whether comments reflect genuine feedback or an attempt to publicly shame or damage a business's reputation.”
There is no prohibition against negative reviews in the U.A.E. Consumers can share their experiences and express dissatisfaction with products or services. However, the specific wording and context matter. Not everything said in a review is legally protected, particularly where the review could unfairly damage someone’s reputation.
Under Article 43 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes, online insults and defamatory statements can attract imprisonment and/or fines ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000.
However, publishing a negative review does not automatically constitute a criminal offence.
Ahmed Elnaggar, CEO of Elnaggar & Partners, explained that criticism becomes legally sensitive when it goes beyond expressing dissatisfaction and involves insults or allegations that could harm someone's reputation.
“Basically, the law doesn’t stop negative consumer feedback. It’s the character of what’s said, more than whether it is ‘good’ or ‘bad’ for the business, that tends to decide whether legal trouble might follow,” he said.
There is a clear difference between saying ‘I’m not satisfied with this business’ and making more serious allegations about its conduct. Just because a statement does not contain obvious falsehoods or offensive language does not automatically protect someone from legal consequences.
“I would consider the likelihood of a complaint proceeding against someone simply describing how a drink made them feel relatively low. Such a statement is not inherently insulting or defamatory. That is very different from using offensive language or making serious accusations against a restaurant, its owners, or employees.”
She stressed that threatening legal action and successfully pursuing a criminal complaint are different matters.
“In the UAE, criminal defamation complaints generally begin with the police, who assess whether there are grounds to refer the matter to Public Prosecution. Prosecutors then decide whether to pursue criminal charges before the courts. So, there are several stages of scrutiny before a complaint reaches a judge.”
A business can seek to protect its reputation, but receiving a legal warning does not mean a consumer has committed an offence.
“A legal threat does not establish an offense. Even if police summon a consumer, they may simply be assessing the allegations and may ultimately close the complaint. In my experience, police also frequently facilitate resolution by allowing consumers to remove comments in exchange for the complainant withdrawing the complaint.”
According to Elnaggar, UAE defamation law does not operate on the simple principle that a statement is legally safe as long as it is true. Equally, truthful criticism is not automatically unlawful.
“There’s a real gap between saying ‘I’m not satisfied with this business’ and claiming something more serious about the business’s behavior. Just because any statement doesn’t contain obvious falsehoods or offensive words, doesn’t automatically absolve you from any legal punishment,” he said.
He explained that for a statement to constitute defamation or an insult, the legal requirements must be established, making the wording, context and overall meaning of the post crucial.
For food reviewers, whose work depends on sharing opinions about restaurants, maintaining credibility while navigating legal boundaries presents another consideration.
Hani AlMalki, known as (@bedouinfoodie) on Instagram, has adopted a particular approach - he shares restaurants and dishes he recommends publicly, while communicating disappointing experiences privately.
“I have made a conscious decision when I started my food blog that I would not publish negative restaurant reviews. Instead, I defined the purpose of my account as ‘identifying and documenting excellence.’ I wanted my followers to feel confident that if they saw a restaurant or dish featured on my account, it was because I genuinely believed it was good and worth experiencing.”
His approach is informed partly by conversations with his friend, prominent UAE lawyer and fellow restaurant enthusiast Dr Habib Al Mulla, about the distinction between expressing an opinion and communicating it in a potentially legally problematic way.
“For example, saying ‘I didn’t like this restaurant’ or ‘I didn’t enjoy this particular dish’ is an expression of personal opinion. But saying something like ‘the food tasted expired’ or ‘the food belongs in the garbage’ can be much more problematic. The former could imply a food safety issue, while the latter could be considered insulting. The choice of words matters enormously,” he explained.
Rather than abandon criticism altogether, Hani directs it to restaurant owners and chefs.
“When I have a disappointing experience, I generally prepare a detailed feedback report and send it privately to the chef or restaurant owners. I’m often quite direct in my criticism, but my intention is to help them improve rather than publicly damage their reputation,” Hani explained.
“My philosophy is simple - I’m not here to tell people where not to eat. I’m here to tell them where they should eat.”
Lawyers emphasise that consumers are not generally prohibited from sharing negative experiences publicly.
The distinction is between expressing dissatisfaction and publishing statements that may amount to insults or defamatory allegations. Whether a particular review crosses that boundary depends on its content and context.
“Ultimately, consumers should not feel they must remain silent about negative experiences. But how they express their opinions can make all the difference legally,” Yamalova said.