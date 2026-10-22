Can AI make legal protection more affordable?

UAE firms can turn time saved into broader support for small businesses
AI is changing how legal work is done in the UAE’s fast-growing legal services market. It can free about 30% of a lawyer’s time on routine tasks such as document review and first-pass drafting, but the bigger prize is what that time can buy, like more legal protection for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) from the same budget.
A contract review that once consumed an afternoon can now be completed within minutes. In a fast-growing market like the UAE, with its expanding SME sector, that shift changes the minimum size of a matter worth taking on.
The UAE’s legal-services market is forecast to reach $7.6 billion in 2030, up from $5 billion in 2024. That is 52% growth in six years, and AI changes how much of that work each lawyer can take on.
Production workflows show that document review, issue extraction and first-pass drafting take roughly 30% less lawyer time. If a task drops from 60 to 42 minutes, one hour now equals about 1.43 tasks — roughly 43% more capacity before allowing for lawyer verification.
Scaled up, the effect is large. Thomson Reuters’ 2025 survey projected 240 hours saved per professional annually. Applied to the 1,729 lawyers on the UAE Ministry of Justice’s 2025 roll, that is 414,960 hours, equivalent to about 216 lawyer-years. This scenario excludes many consultants and foreign practitioners.
That capacity will be needed, because compliance demand is rising. The UAE’s e-invoicing pilot began on 1 July 2026, and businesses with revenue below Dh50 million enter mandatory implementation on 1 July 2027. Contracts, data, tax records and vendor duties will all need to be managed as part of everyday operations. The harder question is who benefits from the time saved.
Professional bodies are beginning to answer that. In July 2026, in the United States, Alabama’s state bar said lawyers cannot charge for hours AI saved, although verification and professional judgment remain billable. Clients will resist paying yesterday’s hours for today’s minutes.
For UAE SMEs, that points to a fixed-price, lawyer-reviewed contract, filing or compliance decision — with machine speed reflected in the price and human responsibility preserved.
That is how a flat legal budget can buy earlier intervention, broader coverage and fewer disputes without pretending that professional judgment has become free.
Delivering that product depends on the technology behind it, and capital is flooding the AI agent layer, the software that carries out legal tasks. Harvey raised $200 million at an $11 billion valuation in March 2026, and legal start-ups attracted $2.1 billion in the first half. This signals demand and coming commoditisation. When every provider can call a leading AI model, model access stops being a competitive advantage.
The durable assets are jurisdiction-specific workflows, authoritative sources, client context, audit trails and the professional signing off. Large firms can build that stack. Smaller firms cannot maintain engineers, knowledge lawyers and security specialists. Shared infrastructure can narrow the divide only by selling accountable outcomes, which a chatbot wearing legal vocabulary cannot offer.
AI adoption is outrunning governance. Among 1,300 legal professionals surveyed in 2026, 69% used general-purpose generative AI, up from 31%. Yet 43% of firms planned no policy and 54% offered no training. In practice, that is unmanaged subcontracting to software.
The risk is measurable. A Stanford-led 2025 study found leading legal-research systems produced hallucinated or unsupported answers in 17% to 33% of tests. By 25 July 2026, Damien Charlotin’s database listed 1,809 judicial decisions involving hallucinated material. One Oregon case produced roughly $110,000 in sanctions.
The two figures measure different things. Stanford tested defined questions, while the database tracks decisions, not filings. Neither gives a failure rate across all assignments, but together they show that fluency is not evidence.
The practical response is a verification budget: source-linked answers, mandatory citation checks, confidential deployment, logged revisions and named human approval. Saving 18 minutes on a task is worthless if an invented authority creates 18 hours of remedial work.
The biggest long-term risk sits in the talent pipeline. Among lawyers licensed in 2022, 48% now describe AI as essential to daily work; 57% use it for research and 40% for drafting. Those are precisely the activities through which juniors learn to distinguish a plausible answer from a sound one.
One useful counter-model is emerging. Ropes & Gray allows first-year associates to devote nearly 400 hours to AI training and simulations. UAE firms should adapt that logic, requiring juniors to inspect sources, explain revisions and challenge machine output, not merely accept it.
The UAE can turn AI into legal capacity at national scale. The winning infrastructure will keep the lawyer in the transaction, make routine work cheaper, expose the reasoning, route the matter to the right licensed professional and leave no ambiguity about who answers when the output is wrong. Technology should compress the task and leave the chain of responsibility intact.
Alexander Ilduganov is Founder & General Partner of Legaline Platform