UAE warns online insults can lead to jail as campaign urges respectful digital behaviour
Dubai: Social media users in the UAE have been warned that insulting others or publishing defamatory remarks online can lead to imprisonment and fines of up to Dh500,000, as authorities urge the public to think carefully before posting comments that could offend, ridicule or harm others.
The warning was issued as part of the nationwide “The UAE is safe with your digital awareness” campaign, which stresses that people are legally responsible for the content they share online.
An awareness video released during cybersecurity awareness month in October highlighted the importance of respectful online communication and cautioned users against using social media to target others with personal attacks or offensive remarks.
The campaign was launched by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with Dubai Police and the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) to raise awareness of cybercrime and promote safe and responsible digital behaviour across society.
The campaign highlighted Article 43 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes, which sets out penalties for insulting others or attributing incidents to them that could expose them to punishment or public contempt.
Under the provision, anyone who commits such an offence through an information network, information technology or an information system may face imprisonment and a fine ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000, or either of the two penalties.
The law also provides for an aggravating circumstance when the offence is committed against a public official or a person entrusted with a public service in connection with their duties.
The campaign reminded social media users that comments posted online can carry legal consequences, urging them to consider the impact of their words before publishing or sharing content.
The initiative encourages people to use social media to express their views constructively and exchange opinions respectfully, rather than resorting to mockery, personal attacks or language that could hurt others.
It also calls on the public to promote positive dialogue and mutual respect, helping create a safer and more welcoming digital environment that reflects the UAE’s social values.
Authorities emphasised the importance of individual responsibility in maintaining respectful online spaces, where differences of opinion can be discussed without resorting to insults or offensive behaviour.
Beyond promoting responsible social media use, “The UAE Is Safe with Your Digital Awareness” seeks to educate the public about cybercrime, online fraud and the methods criminals use to exploit technological developments.
The campaign also addresses evolving cyber threats, including the misuse of modern artificial intelligence technologies.
Through its awareness initiatives, the campaign aims to strengthen digital literacy, encourage responsible online conduct and help individuals protect themselves and others from cybercrime.
The message is clear: think before you post, respect others online and remember that digital communication carries legal responsibility.