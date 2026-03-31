April Fool’s jokes can land you in jail, Sharjah prosecutors warn

Sharing rumours carries criminal penalties, with stricter punishment during crises
Sharjah: Residents who post or share false information online—even as part of April Fool’s jokes—could face jail terms and hefty fines, the Sharjah Public Prosecution has warned.
In a public awareness message, authorities stressed that UAE law makes no distinction between misinformation shared for humour and content that causes harm, noting that both are treated as criminal offences.
The warning comes as April Fool’s content circulates widely across social media platforms, often aimed at entertainment or boosting engagement. However, officials cautioned that such actions can quickly cross legal boundaries.
Under Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes, anyone found publishing or republishing false information online may face:
At least one year in prison
A minimum fine of Dh100,000
The law applies to content that could incite public opinion, disturb public security, spread panic, or harm public interest, the economy, public order, or public health.
Authorities emphasised that intent is not a defence, meaning individuals sharing false content—even as a joke—can still be held legally accountable.
Penalties increase if the false information is aimed at misleading the public or inciting against state authorities or institutions.
In such cases, offenders may face:
At least two years in prison
A minimum fine of Dh200,000
Officials reiterated that ignorance of the law does not exempt violators from punishment.
Authorities warned that penalties are significantly stricter during crises, emergencies, epidemics, or disasters, when rumours can trigger panic and undermine public safety.
Offenders in such situations may face:
A minimum of two years in prison
Fines starting from Dh200,000
“Misinformation during critical periods poses a direct threat to community security,” the prosecution said.
The Public Prosecution also highlighted that, in wartime scenarios, deliberately spreading rumours that harm military readiness or incite panic may carry the death penalty, in accordance with applicable laws.
Authorities urged the public to verify information before sharing and avoid chasing social media engagement at the expense of legal compliance.
“Circulating rumours—whether intentionally or as a joke—can have serious consequences,” officials said, calling for greater awareness and responsible online behaviour.