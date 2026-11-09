Review to consider the needs of families, investors and owners of classic and luxury cars
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has announced the postponement of a planned limit on the number of vehicles residents can register, following public feedback on new federal traffic regulations scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.
The ministry said the restriction, introduced under Article 89 of the implementing regulations of the Federal Traffic Law, would be postponed pending a further review and approval of appropriate regulatory requirements.
The decision follows the introduction of Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which sets out new rules governing vehicle registration and licensing across the country.
Under the original provisions, individual residents would have been permitted to register a maximum of five vehicles, with additional fees applying to each vehicle registered or renewed beyond the first two.
The ministry's latest announcement means the planned numerical restriction will not be implemented as originally scheduled, while authorities review the provision.
Review to consider families, investors and vehicle collectors
The Ministry of Interior explained that the review would take into account the rights of vehicle owners, the needs of families and investors, and the different ways vehicles are used.
Particular consideration will be given to classic, rare and luxury vehicles, which may be owned for collection, investment or other purposes.
The ministry stressed that public feedback and suggestions were central to improving legislation and enhancing quality of life.
It added that the review would seek to protect individual rights while balancing the different interests of society.