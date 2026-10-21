Airlines to face review of civil aviation sector public sector undertakings
Dubai: Representatives of Air India and IndiGo will appear before India's Parliamentary committee on November 2. The meeting is as part of a review of the performance of central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) in India’s civil aviation sector, according to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
The 22-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Undertakings, headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, will interact with representatives of Air India Limited and InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo, as part of its examination of the subject, ‘Review of Performance of Civil Aviation Sector CPSUs’.
Representatives of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) are also scheduled to appear before the panel on the same day in connection with the review.
The meeting brings together airline operators and aviation safety and security agencies for discussions on the performance of India’s aviation sector. The Lok Sabha Secretariat notice, however, does not specify the individual issues that will be taken up during the interactions.
The committee’s examination of civil aviation sector public sector undertakings could cover operational performance, financial results, service delivery and the challenges facing the industry. The participation of Air India and IndiGo could also provide an opportunity to discuss broader developments affecting airlines, although the notice does not confirm a specific agenda for either carrier.
Aviation safety and security could also feature in the discussions with the AAIB and BCAS. The AAIB is responsible for investigating aircraft accidents and serious incidents, while the BCAS oversees civil aviation security standards and measures.
The presence of both agencies alongside the airlines could allow the committee to seek information on safety oversight, accident investigation and security arrangements, subject to the panel’s agenda.
Air India, which was taken over by the Tata Group from the government in January 2022, is a former state-owned carrier. IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, is a privately owned airline and a major player in India's domestic aviation market.
Although the committee's review is focused on the performance of civil aviation sector CPSUs, the notice specifically names both airlines for the November 2 interactions.
With inputs from agencies