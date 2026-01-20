The airline told the regulator it would require around 2,280 captains by February 10 and currently has about 2,400 available. For first officers, IndiGo said it needs around 2,050 and has more than 2,240 on its rolls.

Under the rules, “night duty” includes any duty overlapping midnight to 6am. During this period, pilots can fly a maximum of eight hours, remain on duty for up to 10 hours, and usually make no more than two landings.

