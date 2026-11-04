New regulations prohibit driving while fatigued, regardless of hours spent on the road
Dubai: Motorists in the UAE will be prohibited from driving for more than nine hours within any 24-hour period under new federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027.
The restriction is among several road safety requirements introduced under Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which sets out the executive regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on traffic regulation.
Article 7 requires drivers to limit their total driving time to nine hours within a 24-hour period and prohibits them from operating a vehicle while fatigued or exhausted to an extent that affects their ability to drive safely.
The provision falls under the general obligations of vehicle drivers, rather than rules specifically governing professional motorists, truck drivers or delivery personnel.
The Federal Traffic Council is authorised to amend the nine-hour limit under the regulations.
The restriction on fatigue applies regardless of how long a motorist has been driving. A driver who becomes too tired to operate a vehicle safely must refrain from driving, even if they have not reached the nine-hour ceiling.
Article 7 does not specify how driving hours will be monitored, whether particular rest intervals will be required or a separate penalty for exceeding the limit.
The regulations also prohibit drivers from engaging in activities that distract their attention from the road or interfere with safe driving, including the unlawful use of mobile phones and other electronic devices.
Motorists must not drive under the influence of narcotics, psychotropic substances, alcohol or similar intoxicating substances.
Before beginning a journey, drivers must check that their vehicles are roadworthy and free from defects that could endanger themselves or other road users. They are also required to carry out periodic safety checks.
Seat belts must be worn by drivers and all passengers, whether seated in the front or rear of a vehicle.
If a vehicle develops a problem that compromises safety, threatens other road users or obstructs traffic, the driver must remove it from the road as quickly as possible.
Article 8 establishes further obligations governing road use, speed and right of way.
The regulations specify that speed limits on internal residential roads must not exceed 40km/h, with the restrictions communicated through clear traffic signs.
Drivers must also avoid operating vehicles in a manner that causes disturbance or endangers people in residential neighbourhoods, around educational institutions or near hospitals.
Motorists are required to protect pedestrians using pavements or crossing roads.
When turning into another road, drivers must reduce their speed and allow pedestrians who have already begun crossing to pass safely.
They must also slow down when travelling through populated areas, approaching bends, curves, slopes or intersections, or driving in poor visibility.
Particular caution is required near pedestrian crossings, schools and hospitals.
Drivers must reduce their speed to allow a vehicle ahead to complete an indicated right or left turn safely.
The regulations also establish obligations for motorists entering or leaving roads and overtaking other vehicles.
Drivers approaching a paved road from an unpaved road must stop and allow traffic already using the paved road to pass. They may proceed only after ensuring that the road is clear and that entering will not create a danger.
When another vehicle is overtaking, motorists must reduce their speed and keep as far to the right of their lane as practicable to allow the manoeuvre to be completed safely.
Drivers entering a road from a parking space, roadside stopping area or another part of the road must first ensure that they can do so without endangering others.
They must signal their intentions clearly and in sufficient time, whether entering or leaving a road, and complete the manoeuvre at low speed.
Reversing is permitted only when necessary, provided it does not obstruct traffic or endanger other road users.
Drivers must give the appropriate signal, check that the road is clear and reverse no farther than necessary. They must seek guidance from another person when required.
On motorways, motorists are prohibited from stopping outside designated areas, reversing, making unauthorised left turns or U-turns, or driving on the central reservation separating opposing traffic.
Article 8 also requires drivers to slow down or stop when necessary to allow school transport vehicles and public buses to complete manoeuvres associated with passengers boarding or getting off.
Motorists must not obstruct or disturb passengers during these movements.
The regulations also explicitly prohibit vehicles from passing between a school bus or public transport vehicle and the pavement.
Another provision prohibits vehicles from participating in private processions or gatherings without a special permit from the licensing or traffic enforcement authority.
Such permits must be issued for a specified period, and the procession or gathering must not disturb public tranquillity, particularly at night.
Article 9 establishes specific safety requirements for bicycle riders.
Cyclists must wear protective helmets and travel in single file, one behind another, unless circumstances require otherwise.
They are prohibited from using another vehicle to tow or propel their bicycles, or from carrying passengers unless the bicycle is equipped for that purpose.
Riders must keep their hands on the handlebars. Riding with only one hand is permitted when giving a hand signal.
The article also prohibits weaving, travelling at dangerous speeds, or riding in any other manner that could endanger the public.
Article 10 sets out additional obligations for professional drivers and delivery vehicle operators.
Professional drivers must carry a valid professional driving permit and present it to the relevant authorities when requested. They cannot carry out professional driving activities without a valid permit or while using an expired one.
Drivers must also log into the approved system installed in their vehicles and use it in accordance with the relevant instructions.
Delivery drivers are required to wear the prescribed uniform and maintain a presentable appearance.
Motorcycle delivery riders are prohibited from carrying a passenger behind them while making deliveries.
The regulations also ban the use of backpacks for carrying delivery orders, requiring riders to use approved loading equipment instead.
Professional and delivery drivers must not transport or deliver prohibited materials or items that violate public order.
Licensing and traffic enforcement authorities may impose further requirements within their respective jurisdictions.
The provisions are part of the wider overhaul of UAE traffic regulations, with new requirements addressing driver fatigue, vehicle safety, pedestrian protection, road use and professional transport operations from January 1, 2027.