New UAE driving licence rules from 2027: Who gets one, two, five or ten years’ validity?

Cabinet decision sets out who gets a licence, for how long, and who is exempt from 2027
Dubai: Motorists in the UAE will receive driving licences valid for between one and ten years, depending on their age and residency status, under federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027.
The provisions, outlined in Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which implements Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on traffic regulation, specify how long driving licences remain valid, the minimum age for different vehicle categories, and the requirements for obtaining or renewing a licence.
Under Article 55, driving licences issued to applicants under the age of 21 are considered temporary and remain valid for one year. They may be renewed for another year.
First-time applicants aged 21 or older will receive licences valid for two years.
Once younger licence holders reach 21, or when first-time licences issued to adults are renewed, the validity period depends on nationality and residency status.
UAE nationals and citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are entitled to licences valid for ten years, renewable for equivalent periods. Expatriate residents will receive five-year licences, also renewable for equivalent periods.
The regulations also establish eight categories of driving licences and permits, with minimum age requirements ranging from 17 to 21.
Under Article 54, applicants for a light vehicle driving licence must be at least 18, while those seeking to drive heavy vehicles must be at least 20.
The minimum age for driving either a light or heavy bus is 21. Applicants seeking licences to operate light or heavy mechanical equipment must be at least 20.
Motorcycle licences are divided into two categories. Applicants for a Category 1 licence must be at least 17, while those seeking a Category 2 licence must be at least 21.
The distinction means that although federal traffic legislation permits driving licences to be issued from the age of 17, that minimum does not apply to ordinary cars, for which applicants must be at least 18.
The regulations establish conditions governing the issuance and renewal of driving licences, including possession of a valid Emirates ID, compliance with the minimum age requirement, medical fitness, successful completion of the required driving tests and payment of the prescribed fees.
Applicants must demonstrate their medical fitness through a report issued by an approved healthcare authority and accepted by the relevant licensing authority.
The assessment must establish that the applicant is physically, visually and mentally fit to drive and does not have a disease or disability that directly affects their ability to operate a vehicle safely.
People of determination are exempt from the standard medical-fitness provision and are instead subject to the specific regulations governing their circumstances.
Healthcare authorities must also coordinate with licensing authorities to provide information about individuals who develop medical conditions that could impair their driving ability.
Licensing authorities may propose additional medical examination standards after consulting the relevant healthcare bodies. Such standards require approval from the Federal Traffic Council.
The regulations identify exemptions for certain drivers who are not required to obtain the standard UAE driving licence.
Members of the armed forces, security services and police may operate vehicles belonging to their respective organisations without a civilian driving licence, provided they hold driving permits issued by their competent authorities.
Drivers of vehicles registered and licensed abroad may also qualify for an exemption when those vehicles are themselves exempt from UAE registration and licensing requirements.
Such drivers must possess a valid licence issued by the competent authority in the country concerned or a recognised international driving licence authorising them to operate the vehicle during their permitted stay in the UAE, whether for transit, a visit or a specific assignment.
The executive regulations further identify four categories of visitors who may drive light vehicles and motorcycles in the UAE without obtaining a local driving licence, provided they hold valid foreign or international driving licences and are authorised to remain in the country for purposes other than residence.
These include nationals of countries that have signed bilateral agreements with the UAE on mutual recognition of driving licences and holders of licences issued by countries exempted under Cabinet decisions.
The exemption also applies to holders of valid international driving licences and driving licences issued by GCC countries.
These permissions apply during the holders' authorised stay in the UAE and do not automatically extend to expatriates residing in the country.
The new executive regulations will come into force on January 1, 2027.