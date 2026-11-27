Limited-time 55GB data bundle from du for UAE customers
Dubai: UAE telecom operator du is offering customers 55GB of free national mobile data to mark the country's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
The limited-period offer gives eligible customers an additional 55GB of national data at no extra cost. The bundle is valid until December 4, 2026, according to a subscription confirmation message sent by the telecom operator.
The offer coincides with the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad, which is celebrated on December 2. It gives customers an opportunity to enjoy additional mobile data during the National Day holiday period, whether they are staying in the country, travelling between emirates or sharing their celebrations online.
Customers who successfully activate the special Eid Al Etihad bundle receive a confirmation message from du.
The message reads: “You have successfully subscribed to Eid Al Etihad bundle with free 55 GB national data.”
It also confirms that the data allowance will remain valid until December 4, 2026.
The 55GB national data allowance is available until December 4, 2026. Customers should check the validity period and their remaining data balance before using the bundle.
The offer provides national data, meaning the allowance is intended for use within the UAE rather than for international roaming.
Customers are advised to check their eligibility, activation status and any applicable offer conditions through du's official channels.
The special bundle is part of the telecom operator's Eid Al Etihad celebrations, with the 55GB allowance reflecting the UAE's 55th National Day milestone.