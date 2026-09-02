Starlink brings satellite internet to the UAE, while e& and du rely on fibre and 5G
Dubai: For years, UAE residents have largely had two choices for home internet: e& or du. Now, Starlink is set to add a very different option – internet delivered from space.
The question for residents, businesses, travellers and tech fans is simple: how different is Starlink from the internet already available through e& and du?
The biggest difference is not necessarily speed. It is how the connection reaches you. Here's how it works:
Starlink, developed by SpaceX, uses thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), roughly 550 kilometres above Earth.
That is much closer than traditional geostationary satellites, which sit nearly 36,000 kilometres above the planet. The shorter distance helps Starlink deliver relatively low latency, with the supplied notes putting typical latency at around 25 to 45 milliseconds.
Users need a Starlink antenna, or dish, which communicates with satellites passing overhead. Because the satellites are constantly moving, the system continuously switches the connection from one satellite to another.
Starlink also uses optical links between satellites to route traffic through space, reducing its reliance on ground stations in remote areas.
This gives Starlink one obvious advantage: it can provide connectivity in places where conventional fixed-line broadband may be difficult or impossible to install.
e& uses a more conventional terrestrial model. Its main consumer internet options include fibre, 5G home wireless and mobile data.
With fibre, data travels through physical fibre-optic cables to the home. An optical network terminal connects the fibre line to the household Wi-Fi router.
Its 5G Home Wireless service works differently, using nearby mobile towers to provide a wireless connection to a home router. For most UAE households, that means the connection is ultimately tied to the country's terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure.
e& is also investing in newer network technology. Its plans include 5G-Advanced, Wi-Fi 7 and Fibre-to-the-Room technology, while the company has also showcased a Wi-Fi 8 prototype.
du follows a broadly similar model. It offers fibre internet, 5G Home Wireless and mobile connectivity.
Its fibre services use physical networks to deliver data to homes, while its 5G service uses outdoor cellular towers and a SIM-enabled wireless router.
In some areas, du also uses network infrastructure through UAE network-sharing arrangements.
du is also pushing into next-generation connectivity. The supplied notes say it has achieved a 10.56Gbps peak rate in a 5G-Advanced deployment with Huawei, while also conducting extended-range 5G millimetre-wave trials with Ericsson.
This is where the choice becomes more straightforward. Here's how much the three services cost.
|Service Provider
|Plan
|Hardware / Upfront Cost
|Monthly Service Fee
|Contract / Terms
|Starlink
|Residential Plan
|From Dh1,465
|Dh300 / month
|No mandatory long-term service contract; cancel or pause service anytime.
|e& (Etisalat)
|Fiber eLife / 5G Wireless
|Dh0 (free Wi-Fi router / 5G gateway included)
|Starts at Dh229 / month up to Dh399+ / month
|Typically requires a 12 to 24-month commitment contract.
|du
|Home Fiber / 5G Wireless
|Dh0 (free installation and standard router included on most plans; activation/deposit fees may apply to select legacy line variations)
|Starts at Dh229 / month (5G Home Wireless) or from Dh299 / month (Home Starter/Light fiber packs)
|12-month commitment contract standard for home packages.
The easiest way to look at the three services is this:
e& and du:
Your internet connection mainly comes through infrastructure on the ground – fibre cables or nearby 4G/5G towers.
Starlink:
Your internet connection comes from satellites orbiting above Earth, using a dish installed at your location.
That distinction matters most when you are outside the reach of conventional networks.
For someone living in a Dubai or Abu Dhabi apartment with a strong fibre connection, Starlink is not simply a replacement for a faster version of the same technology.
For remote locations, offshore operations, maritime users or places where fixed infrastructure is unavailable, satellite connectivity can become considerably more relevant.
The UAE's telecom regulator has described Starlink as adding a “space-based layer” to the country's digital infrastructure, complementing existing fibre and 5G networks. The licence also allows satellite connectivity for individuals, businesses, government entities, maritime and aviation sectors.
There is no single winner because the three services are solving slightly different problems. For a UAE household looking for a stable high-speed home connection, fibre from e& or du remains the conventional choice.
For someone who needs connectivity where terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable, Starlink's satellite model is the key attraction.
For travellers and people working offshore or in remote locations, the ability to maintain connectivity away from conventional mobile coverage could be more important than simply having the highest advertised home broadband speed.
And Starlink does not necessarily mean abandoning UAE telecom operators. The country's telecom regulator sees satellite connectivity as complementary to existing fibre and 5G infrastructure rather than simply replacing it.