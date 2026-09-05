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With Starlink, UAE emerges as hub for satellite connectivity

Starlink licence opens up market spanning consumers, businesses and government entities

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
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Satellite internet can now be offered to individuals under Starlink's new UAE licence.
Satellite internet can now be offered to individuals under Starlink's new UAE licence.
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The UAE market is gaining significant commercial and strategic importance for Starlink following its receipt of a General Space Services Licence from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), allowing the company to establish, operate and manage a public satellite communications network and provide broadband satellite internet services in the UAE for a period of 10 years.

The scope of the licence covers consumers, businesses and government entities, in addition to satellite connectivity services for the aviation and maritime sectors.

TDRA said the licence forms part of its efforts to adopt advanced technologies, expand connectivity options, and strengthen competition, innovation and investment in the telecommunications sector. It also reinforces the UAE’s position as an attractive environment for operators of space-based systems.

The key market advantages 

The key market advantages offered by Starlink’s entry into the UAE can be identified across seven main areas:

1. Diverse User Base

The scope of the licence allows Starlink to target individual consumers, companies and government entities, giving the company access to a potential customer base that extends beyond residential internet users to commercial, institutional and government applications.

2. Strong Aviation and Maritime Potential

The licence covers satellite connectivity services for both the aviation and maritime sectors, enabling Starlink to target connectivity-on-the-move applications alongside fixed broadband internet services.

This provides Starlink with an additional commercial opportunity in a market where aviation and maritime transport fall within the scope of its licensed services.

3. Access to Critical Economic Sectors

The nature of satellite connectivity creates potential applications across sectors including energy and logistics — areas identified by TDRA as being capable of benefiting from satellite communications.

This does not imply that Starlink has entered into contracts or agreements with these sectors. Rather, they represent potential areas for future commercial applications.

4. Advanced Telecommunications Market

Starlink is entering a market supported by highly developed terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure, making its satellite services potentially complementary to existing networks rather than necessarily a replacement for them.

The commercial opportunity lies in applications that benefit from satellite connectivity, including situations requiring an additional or alternative communications channel to terrestrial networks.

5. Backup Connectivity Solutions for Institutions

TDRA has linked satellite communications with greater network resilience, business continuity and communications reliability.

The UAE market could therefore provide Starlink with opportunities to offer additional or backup connectivity solutions to businesses and institutions, without implying the existence of specific contracts or revenues for the company in this area.

6. Emergency and Crisis Applications

TDRA has highlighted the potential role of satellite communications in supporting emergency response and crisis management.

Satellite networks can provide an alternative communications layer in situations where terrestrial infrastructure may be disrupted or unavailable.

7. Long-Term Regulatory Framework

The 10-year duration of the licence represents a significant regulatory advantage for Starlink, providing a long-term operating framework that can support investment planning and the development of satellite connectivity services in the UAE.

*. A Strategic Step Towards Becoming a Regional Satellite Connectivity Hub

The 10-year licence granted by the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority to Starlink represents a strategic step that further positions the country as a leading regional hub for satellite connectivity.

By establishing a long-term regulatory framework for public satellite communications services, the UAE is strengthening its appeal to global space and connectivity operators while expanding the range of technologies available to consumers, businesses and government entities.

Market and Operational Advantages

The licence creates potential market and operational opportunities across several strategic areas:

Expanding consumer and commercial reach: The licence opens a broad market encompassing individuals, businesses and government entities, supporting the availability of broadband connectivity across different locations and use cases.

Supporting aviation connectivity: Starlink could provide high-speed connectivity aboard aircraft, supporting the increasingly sophisticated passenger and operational experiences offered by national carriers such as Emirates.

Strengthening maritime connectivity: Satellite broadband can provide vessels, commercial ships and offshore platforms with stable and continuous connectivity while operating in regional and international waters.

Enhancing emergency preparedness: An independent satellite communications network can strengthen emergency response and disaster-management capabilities by providing an alternative communications channel that is less dependent on terrestrial infrastructure.

Providing backup connectivity: Businesses and institutions can potentially strengthen business continuity by adding a satellite connectivity layer alongside existing fiber-optic and 5G networks.

Serving critical sectors: Satellite connectivity can support logistics, energy and operations in remote areas, enabling organisations to manage data and operational processes more efficiently where terrestrial connectivity may be limited or less suitable.

Regulatory stability and an attractive investment environment: A 10-year operating framework provides greater regulatory visibility and could encourage global investment in space-based connectivity technologies while supporting the UAE’s wider digital economy.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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