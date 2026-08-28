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Starlink gets 10-year UAE licence: What it means for residents

New 10-year licence covers individuals, businesses, government, ships and aircraft

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Satellite internet can now be offered to individuals under Starlink's new UAE licence.
Satellite internet can now be offered to individuals under Starlink's new UAE licence.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has granted Starlink a 10-year licence to provide satellite broadband services across the country, allowing the company to build, operate and manage a public telecommunications network using satellites.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority said the General Space Services Licence will allow Starlink to offer high-speed satellite internet in the UAE after meeting the required regulatory and technical standards.

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The licence adds a space-based layer to the country’s existing digital infrastructure, complementing terrestrial networks including fibre-optic connections and 5G.

Starlink will be permitted to provide satellite internet services to individuals, businesses and government entities. The licence also covers satellite connectivity for the maritime and aviation sectors.

The authority said the additional technology would broaden the range of connectivity options available across the country and strengthen the resilience of the UAE’s digital infrastructure.

Satellite networks can provide an alternative communications channel when terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable or disrupted, giving critical sectors an additional layer of connectivity during emergencies and other exceptional circumstances.

The regulator said services would be required to meet strict standards for security, reliability and consumer protection.

The approval also expands the UAE’s communications infrastructure beyond conventional fixed and mobile networks at a time when satellite connectivity is increasingly being used to provide broadband in remote areas and to support aircraft, ships and other mobile users.

The authority said diversifying communications technologies would support the digital economy and help ensure the country’s infrastructure remains ready for rapid developments in satellite telecommunications.

The decade-long licence gives Starlink a formal regulatory route to expand its satellite broadband operations in one of the region’s most digitally connected markets.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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