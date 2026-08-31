Starlink 'sells like hotcakes' in the UAE: How to get it, what it costs, where it works

Starlink lands in UAE: Dh300 internet plan — know the catch
From a regulatory perspective, the license reflects TDRA’s approach to adopting a flexible and forward-looking regulatory framework that embraces emerging technologies, expands user choice and connectivity solutions, and promotes competition. This is expected to contribute to service quality, customer experience, and continuity of telecommunications services, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as an attractive destination for global satellite system operators, in support of the objectives of the UAE Digital Agenda and “We the UAE 2031” vision.
Starlink satellite internet is now formally cleared for consumer use in the UAE, and it's been reportedly "selling like hotcakes".
This comes after the telecom regulator granted SpaceX’s service a 10-year licence.
Elon Musk’s satellite constellation promises to bring high-speed internet to remote and “underserved” areas, or where traditional broadband terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable.
For the UAE, the move marks an important milestone: It adds a space-based layer to the country’s national digital infrastructure complementing terrestrial fibre-optic and 5G networks.
Starlink gear has reportedly sold like hotcakes in the UAE.
But interested customers hoping to replace or supplement their home broadband should first check their address: Dubai and Abu Dhabi are currently listed as being “at capacity” – meaning many customers can only join a waitlist rather than activate service immediately.
The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), granted Starlink Satellite Communications LLC a 10-year General Space Services Licence on Aug. 28.
The licence authorises Starlink to establish and run a public satellite-communications network and offer broadband internet under UAE regulatory and technical requirements.
It covers consumers, businesses and government users, as well as maritime and aviation connectivity, as per TRDA.
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has granted Starlink Satellite Communications LLC a 10-year General Space Services License, authorising the company to establish, operate, and manage a public satellite communications network and provide broadband satellite internet services in the UAE.
The new licence puts the service on a formal legal and regulatory footing for UAE users. Starlink had already begun advertising service availability in the Emirates for residential use.
The UAE licence creates a clearer countrywide framework for a full public satellite-broadband rollout. The licence permits a wider set of uses than household broadband:
Residential connections for individuals.
Connectivity for businesses and government entities.
Maritime service for vessels.
Aviation connectivity for aircraft.
"The scope of the licence extends beyond individual consumers to include businesses and government entities, as well as satellite connectivity services for the maritime and aviation sectors, in accordance with the UAE’s approved regulatory and technical frameworks. This further enhances the license’s strategic and economic significance and broadens its impact across key productive sectors of the UAE," the TDRA said in a statement.
Starlink’s UAE residential offer starts at Dh300 a month ($81), and Residential Lite at Dh230/month (≈$63). Roaming (roam/portable) service rates in the UAE start at Dh190 per month ($51) for a 100GB data cap and Dh370 per month for unlimited service.
The standard hardware kit is listed at Dh1,465 ($398).
These published UAE rates are competitive compared with other parts of the world: a Starlink Standard Kit costs $513 upfront (Php32,000) in the Philippines. It sometimes goes on sale ($175 to $249 during promo days) in the US.
Stationary home service (Residential Plan), tiered by speed, now starts at ₱4,099/month ($65.58) and ₱5,999 ($96.17) for “roaming” service, based on the current mid-market exchange rate.
In the UAE, customers in capacity-constrained areas can make a Dh285.71 deposit — shown as tax-inclusive on the order page — to reserve a place, with the amount to be credited toward the final kit cost.
Residents should use the official Starlink ordering portal, rather than purchasing equipment through resellers or classified advertisements.
Go to the official Starlink UAE order page and choose “Get Started.”
Enter the exact service address, not merely the emirate or postal area.
Review whether the address is eligible for immediate activation – or placed on a waitlist.
Select the applicable residential plan and hardware option.
Enter delivery, contact and payment details.
If the address is at capacity, pay the displayed deposit only after reviewing the refund and activation terms.
When equipment arrives and service is available, install the dish where it has a clear view of the sky, then complete activation through the Starlink app.
Starlink’s order flow is address-specific because satellite capacity is allocated by coverage area.
A service address in one part of an emirate may be treated differently from another location nearby.
|Item
|Current advertised UAE price
|What it covers
|Residential monthly plan
|From Dh300
|Unlimited data; Starlink says the plan includes a 30-day trial
|Standard hardware kit
|Dh1,465
|Starlink dish and Router 3, a Wi‑Fi 6 router
|Waitlist deposit
|Dh285.71
|Reservation payment for addresses listed at capacity; credited toward the kit price
|Installation
|Varies
|Self-installation may be possible; professional mounting or cabling is an added cost if needed
Prices, tax treatment, delivery fees and plan terms can change before checkout, so customers should treat the Starlink order page — not social-media posts or marketplace listings — as the final price.
The key issue is capacity, not simply whether Starlink is licensed in the UAE.
Customers attempting to sign up in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been shown a “currently at capacity” message and directed to a reservation list, according to local reports.
No confirmed date has been announced for when a waitlisted address will receive service.
That means Starlink is not yet an instant alternative for every home in the country.
Residents should check the precise address before buying equipment or cancelling an existing e& or du connection.
This will diversify internet access options, enhance the resilience, readiness, and continuity of the national network under various conditions, and support critical sectors including maritime and aviation transport, energy, logistics, and emergency response.TDRA
Starlink’s UAE materials cited by local reporting advertise speeds of up to 400+ Mbps.
Real-world performance can differ depending on the plan, local capacity, weather, placement of the dish, network congestion and the number of connected devices.
Satellite internet also generally has higher latency than fibre, though Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit network is designed to reduce delay compared with traditional geostationary satellite broadband.
This license represents a significant addition to the UAE’s telecommunications sector and reflects the country’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies and fostering a flexible regulatory environment that supports innovation and investment. The introduction of advanced satellite internet services will expand connectivity options, enhance network resilience and business continuity, and support the UAE’s ambition to strengthen its position as a regional and global hub for telecommunications and the digital economy.Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA
It may be really useful where fibre installation is unavailable, impractical, delayed or costly — such as remote properties, temporary sites, construction projects, rural operations and some marine or mobility uses.
It may be less compelling for a city apartment that already has reliable fibre, especially once equipment costs are included.
|Country/market
|Entry residential plan
|Approx. US$
|🇺🇸 United States
|$55/month
|$55
|🇦🇺 Australia
|A$75/month
|$54
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|₱4,099/month
|~$72
|🇦🇪 UAE
|AED 230/month
|~$63
|🇬🇧 UK
|£40/month
|~$54
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|QAR 220/month
|~$60
|🇺🇸 US – higher tier
|$85/month
|$85
Before placing an order, residents should consider:
Availability: Check the exact service address. Dubai and Abu Dhabi customers may face a waitlist.
Clear sky view: The dish needs an unobstructed view; towers, adjacent high-rises, trees and roof structures can interrupt service.
Landlord and building rules: Apartment residents should obtain any necessary building-management or landlord approval before mounting equipment on a façade, balcony or rooftop.
Total first-year cost: At the currently advertised base price, Dh1,465 for hardware plus 12 months at Dh300 comes to Dh5,065, before any installation or optional add-ons.
Primary versus backup use: For many urban households, Starlink may make more sense as resilience or backup connectivity rather than a cheaper replacement for fibre.
Use only authorised channels: Buy and activate equipment through official UAE-approved Starlink channels to avoid unsupported, incompatible or unlawfully imported hardware.
The UAE licence is part of a broader effort to diversify national communications infrastructure and strengthen resilience for homes, enterprises, aircraft and vessels.
TDRA said the authorisation supports the country’s digital-economy ambitions while requiring Starlink to operate within approved technical and regulatory frameworks.
Supply is not yet open everywhere yet.
In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, availability may depend on how quickly the company expands network capacity.
Starlink dish bought abroad — or imported through unofficial channels — should not be assumed to have been authorised for local activation.
For consumers the immediate takeaway is simpler: The UAE has given Starlink the green light — opening the door to satellite-powered internet from orbit across the Emirates.
Starlink is handy, can be ordered through official channels, and starts at competitive rates.