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India puts Elon Musk’s Starlink on hold amid Iran conflict concerns

Regulators scrutinise Starlink’s role in conflicts before India green light

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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India delays Starlink rollout amid concerns on foreign-controlled networks
India delays Starlink rollout amid concerns on foreign-controlled networks
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India has effectively put on hold the final approvals needed for Elon Musk’s Starlink to begin commercial satellite internet services in the country, amid security concerns linked to its reported use during the Iran conflict, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, security agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs have withheld final clearance for Starlink’s launch, despite the company securing a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence nearly a year ago.

The licence allowed preparatory and commercial groundwork but does not permit full operations.

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Concerns over wartime use of terminals

Officials are reportedly concerned after Starlink terminals were allegedly used during the recent Middle East conflict involving the US-Israel alliance and Iran, even in regions where the service was not formally licensed.

This has raised questions in New Delhi over the ability to regulate a foreign-controlled communication network during geopolitical tensions.

Regulatory and security scrutiny continues

Authorities are said to be evaluating whether Starlink can fully comply with India’s national security requirements, particularly in scenarios where operational control may be influenced by external geopolitical factors.

Strategic timing for SpaceX

The development comes as SpaceX prepares for a major Nasdaq listing, with Starlink seen as a key driver of future revenue growth. Regulatory hurdles in large markets like India could therefore hold significant strategic implications for the company.

Related Topics:
technologyindiaElon MuskStarlink satellite internetUS-Israel-Iran war

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