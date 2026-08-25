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United FC launch sale of new home kit following first win in UAE Pro League

United FC making moves both on and off the pitch

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The club have gone for a completely new look!
The club have gone for a completely new look!

Dubai: After making history this weekend by becoming the first privately owned team to ever win a UAE Pro League game, United FC have launched the sale of their new home kit.

The club have stepped away from their traditional white and black home colours, opting instead for a trendy black and orange theme.

After wearing the colours in their opening Pro League fixture, fans can now purchase the kit themselves via the fan shop at every home game the club has.

A historic win

After a tricky start to life in the UAE’s top division, United FC finally got their campaign up and running with a historic first-ever victory, beating Baniyas 3-2 away from home. Managed by Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo, the newly promoted side showed plenty of character to claim all three points in a closely fought encounter.

Willy Semedo was the star of the show, scoring twice for United FC, with Moustapha Name also finding the net. The result gives Pirlo’s side a huge confidence boost as they adapt to the demands of top-flight football and look to establish themselves among the UAE’s elite.

United FC will now turn their attention to their long-awaited first home game of the season, with Kalba set to provide the opposition. With their first win under their belt, Pirlo and his players will be hoping to build on that momentum in front of their home supporters.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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