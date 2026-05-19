Promotion to Pro League a “huge source of pride” says United FC president

United FC earnt promotion to the top-flight of UAE football for the very first time
Dubai: Founded in 2022, United FC have reached the summit of UAE football in just four years, marking a historic rise to the country’s top flight and becoming one of the few modern independent football projects to achieve the milestone.
The team managed by World Cup winner and Italian legend Andrea Pirlo, secured promotion following a 0-0 draw with Al Orooba.
Club President Ilie Cebanu described the promotion as one of the most important moments in the club’s development.
“From the very beginning, we believed in this project and in our ability to build a modern, ambitious club capable of competing at the highest level of football in the UAE,” said Cebanu.
“Promotion to the Pro League is a huge source of pride for everyone who has been part of this journey.”
In Dubai’s football structure, many clubs competing in the leagues are traditionally government-backed or closely linked to public institutions, giving them strong financial and structural support. Against that backdrop, United FC stands out as a privately run project, operating without the same level of state backing.
By reaching the top-flight in such a short time, the club has effectively defied the usual odds, achieving rapid progression through the system and marking itself as one of the more notable modern independent success stories in the region.
“Football in the UAE has traditionally been dominated by large clubs with long histories and strong institutional support,” explained Cebanu.
“That is why this achievement has special value for United FC. We proved that with the right vision, professional work, and a strong internal culture, it is possible to take this path and reach the top level.”
The side, who play their home matches at ISD Sports City Dubai, emerged as one of the top performers in the First Division from the outset, though their title push was briefly disrupted by a disappointing April defeat to second-placed Hatta Club.
With the race tightening, they responded strongly, regaining control with three straight wins to re-establish a commanding position at the top of the table.
“This journey was not easy,” Cebanu continued. “We faced pressure, difficult matches, and strong competition throughout the season.
“But the team maintained character, discipline, and focus on one common objective. That became our greatest strength.”
Although United FC have secured automatic promotion to the Pro League, the title race is still alive with two matches remaining.
The club president added that, while one of the team’s key objectives has been achieved, the ambition to win the league remains, and he encouraged fans to continue their strong support as the season reaches its conclusion.
He said: “We have achieved one of our main goals for the season, but the team still has the opportunity to win the championship title.
“For a young club, that would be another historic achievement. Right now, the support of our fans and the wider football community is more important than ever.
“I want to invite everyone to support United FC in the final matches of the championship. This team deserves full stands, energy, and the atmosphere of big football. We are building not just a club, we are building history and a football community around it.”
United FC will now begin preparations for it's first-ever season in the UAE Pro League, continuing to build a long-term project with major ambitions.