Andrea Pirlo named coach of the month in UAE Pro League

The Italian football legend led United FC to two wins in August
Dubai: United FC manager Andrea Pirlo has been named the coach of the month in August by the UAE Pro League.
The World Cup winner led his newly promoted side to two wins out of three matches in the opening month of the season.
After a tough opening day defeat to Al Wasl, United travelled to Bani Yas where a five-goal thriller saw the Dubai-based club leave 3-2 winners.
Pirlo’s side made the most of their momentum a week later in their first home match of the season beating Kalba 4-1.
Eight goals in their first three games is a record which will give United FC all the confidence they need as they continue their inaugural Pro League campaign.
Pirlo has been incredibly successful during his time at the club which began in the summer of 2025.
In his very first season, he guided the club to promotion to the Pro League, with United FC making history in the process as the first privately owned club to reach the division.
The World Cup winner arrived in Dubai with a wealth of managerial experience, having previously managed European giants Sampdoria and Juventus.