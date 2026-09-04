GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Andrea Pirlo named coach of the month in UAE Pro League

The Italian football legend led United FC to two wins in August

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
After an incredible start to life in the UAE Pro League, United FC manager Andrea Pirlo has been named coach of the month
After an incredible start to life in the UAE Pro League, United FC manager Andrea Pirlo has been named coach of the month

Dubai: United FC manager Andrea Pirlo has been named the coach of the month in August by the UAE Pro League.

The World Cup winner led his newly promoted side to two wins out of three matches in the opening month of the season.

After a tough opening day defeat to Al Wasl, United travelled to Bani Yas where a five-goal thriller saw the Dubai-based club leave 3-2 winners.

Pirlo’s side made the most of their momentum a week later in their first home match of the season beating Kalba 4-1.

Eight goals in their first three games is a record which will give United FC all the confidence they need as they continue their inaugural Pro League campaign.

Pirlo has been incredibly successful during his time at the club which began in the summer of 2025.

In his very first season, he guided the club to promotion to the Pro League, with United FC making history in the process as the first privately owned club to reach the division.

The World Cup winner arrived in Dubai with a wealth of managerial experience, having previously managed European giants Sampdoria and Juventus.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEfootballFIFA World Cup

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The club have gone for a completely new look!

United FC launch kit sale after historic Pro League win

2m read
Former Euro-winning coach vows to rebuild the Azzurri after World Cup failure.

'My fault': Mancini apologises after Italy return

2m read
Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo gets full backing from Dubai United

2m read
Andrea Pirlo

Pirlo upset over debate that cost Italy coaching job

3m read