Andrea Pirlo named coach of the month in UAE Pro League

The World Cup winner led his newly promoted side to two wins out of three matches in the opening month of the season.

Pirlo’s side made the most of their momentum a week later in their first home match of the season beating Kalba 4-1.

Eight goals in their first three games is a record which will give United FC all the confidence they need as they continue their inaugural Pro League campaign.

Pirlo has been incredibly successful during his time at the club which began in the summer of 2025.

In his very first season, he guided the club to promotion to the Pro League, with United FC making history in the process as the first privately owned club to reach the division.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.