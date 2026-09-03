SpaceX’s satellite internet service has moved from pre-orders to live service in the UAE
Dubai: SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service is now live in the UAE, marking the start of its operations in the country after receiving regulatory approval and opening pre-orders last week.
Starlink and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed the launch on X on Thursday, September 3, making the UAE one of more than 150 countries and territories where the satellite internet service is now available.
The launch follows the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) granting Starlink a 10-year General Space Services License on August 28.
The licence formally authorises Starlink to operate a public satellite communications network and provide broadband satellite internet services in the UAE, placing the service on a formal legal and regulatory footing.
Pre-orders for Starlink were already available in the UAE following the licence approval, with demand resulting in a waiting list and deposits being accepted through the company’s website.
The service has now moved from the pre-order stage to live operations, allowing Starlink to provide satellite internet connectivity to users in the UAE.
Starlink’s residential service in the UAE is priced at Dh300 per month, with unlimited data and a 30-day trial included.
The required Starlink hardware starts at Dh1,465 and includes a Router 3 with Wi-Fi 6. Customers are also charged a Dh300 deposit at checkout, which is later deducted from the cost of the Starlink Kit.
Starlink says the service can deliver speeds of up to 400+ Mbps.
The licence also covers more than residential internet connections. It permits Starlink to provide connectivity to businesses and government entities, as well as maritime connectivity for vessels and aviation connectivity for aircraft.
Starlink delivers internet connectivity through a network of satellites in low Earth orbit, providing an alternative to conventional fixed-line and mobile broadband networks.
The company’s website is currently warning customers of shipping delays, citing high demand and regional logistics challenges. It says delivery timelines will be provided once they become available.