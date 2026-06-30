GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Philippines becomes first in Southeast Asia to launch Starlink Direct-to-Cell service

Satellite-to-mobile service brings nationwide coverage to underserved communities

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The service connects compatible smartphones directly to Starlink's constellation of more than 650 low-Earth orbit satellites.
The service connects compatible smartphones directly to Starlink's constellation of more than 650 low-Earth orbit satellites.
Supplied

Dubai: The Philippines has become the first country in Southeast Asia to commercially launch Starlink Direct-to-Cellthrough a mobile network after Globe Telecom secured regulatory approval to roll out the satellite-to-mobile service nationwide.

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) approved Globe's commercial deployment of the technology, allowing the operator to extend mobile connectivity to the estimated 4 per cent of Filipinos who remain outside the reach of terrestrial mobile networks.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The service connects compatible smartphones directly to Starlink's constellation of more than 650 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling users to access SMS, messaging applications, voice and video calls, navigation services and mobile data without relying on conventional mobile towers.

Globe said the service operates through satellite roaming, allowing subscribers within the Philippines to connect to the Starlink network without incurring roaming charges.

Initially available on supported Android LTE devices with an active Globe SIM, the service is designed to provide connectivity in remote communities and during emergencies, when natural disasters or prolonged power outages disrupt traditional communications infrastructure.

The technology was tested following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck parts of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani in June, supporting emergency communications for more than 150,000 subscribers in the affected areas.

Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Cruz said the commercial launch would allow the operator to extend coverage beyond traditional cell towers, ensuring people remain connected in remote and disaster-stricken areas.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, has long faced challenges in providing continuous mobile coverage because of its geography and frequent exposure to typhoons, earthquakes and other natural disasters. Globe said the satellite-to-mobile service is intended to strengthen digital inclusion while providing a resilient backup communications network during emergencies.

The NTC said the approval supports the Philippine government's goal of advancing inclusive digital transformation and bridging the digital divide across the country.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Philippines

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Damage sustained during fighting between Thailand and Cambodia is pictured on the outside of an abandoned scam centre in O'Smach town on the Thai-Cambodian border on March 12, 2026, during a press trip organised by Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Army.

US sanctions Cambodia network over scam operations

3m read
Russian President Vladimir Putin, fourth right, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, second left, attend a talks on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Sergei Bobylev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Putin hosts ASEAN leaders, seeks to boost business ties

3m read
GCC investors eye €463m Liberty Galati Steel sale

GCC investors eye €463m Liberty Galati Steel sale

2m read
Gaining speed at 40,000 feet: Emirates to offer free, super high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi for its customers starting with its first Boeing 777 commercial flight on November 23.

Emirates expands free Starlink WiFi routes

2m read