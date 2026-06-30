Satellite-to-mobile service brings nationwide coverage to underserved communities
Dubai: The Philippines has become the first country in Southeast Asia to commercially launch Starlink Direct-to-Cellthrough a mobile network after Globe Telecom secured regulatory approval to roll out the satellite-to-mobile service nationwide.
The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) approved Globe's commercial deployment of the technology, allowing the operator to extend mobile connectivity to the estimated 4 per cent of Filipinos who remain outside the reach of terrestrial mobile networks.
The service connects compatible smartphones directly to Starlink's constellation of more than 650 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling users to access SMS, messaging applications, voice and video calls, navigation services and mobile data without relying on conventional mobile towers.
Globe said the service operates through satellite roaming, allowing subscribers within the Philippines to connect to the Starlink network without incurring roaming charges.
Initially available on supported Android LTE devices with an active Globe SIM, the service is designed to provide connectivity in remote communities and during emergencies, when natural disasters or prolonged power outages disrupt traditional communications infrastructure.
The technology was tested following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck parts of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani in June, supporting emergency communications for more than 150,000 subscribers in the affected areas.
Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Cruz said the commercial launch would allow the operator to extend coverage beyond traditional cell towers, ensuring people remain connected in remote and disaster-stricken areas.
The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, has long faced challenges in providing continuous mobile coverage because of its geography and frequent exposure to typhoons, earthquakes and other natural disasters. Globe said the satellite-to-mobile service is intended to strengthen digital inclusion while providing a resilient backup communications network during emergencies.
The NTC said the approval supports the Philippine government's goal of advancing inclusive digital transformation and bridging the digital divide across the country.