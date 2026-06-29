GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites

Falcon 9 mission expands Starlink network for wider global internet coverage

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File picture of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch.
File picture of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch.
Reuters

WASHINGTON: SpaceX has successfully launched 24 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The company said the rocket's first-stage booster landed successfully on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean, continuing its reusable launch programme.

The mission is aimed at expanding the Starlink satellite network, improving high-speed internet coverage, particularly in remote areas, and supporting the future rollout of direct-to-cell connectivity without the need for dedicated user terminals.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This screen grab taken from a screen recording of the MarineTraffic website on April 21, 2026, shows data visualisation of maritime traffic in the Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman from April 18 to April 20, amid a fragile US-Iran truce.

Why the Strait of Hormuz could sink US-Iran agreement

3m read
Vitamin B12-based drug crosses blood-brain barrier to target glioblastoma

New vitamin B12 therapy shows promise in brain cancer

3m read
Trejo, 38, had been desperately searching for his wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa, after the apartment building where they were staying in Playa Grande collapsed during the twin earthquakes that hit the country on Wednesday

Argentine footballer loses family in Venezuela quake

2m read
A damaged residential building in Muharraq Governorate, Bahrain, on June 28, 2026.

US-Iran truce faces toughest test: Why it matters

2m read