Gulf carriers race ahead with free high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi in the skies
Dubai: In-flight Wi-Fi has long been slow, expensive, and unreliable but that is changing fast.
More than 37 airlines globally have already committed to Starlink, with 41 either in full deployment or active testing as of mid-2026. In the Gulf, Emirates and Qatar Airways have made Starlink Wi-Fi free to all passengers, while Gulf Air and flydubai are in the midst of fleet-wide rollouts.
If you are booking a flight with a Gulf carrier and wondering whether you will be able to stream, video call, or work from 35,000 feet, here is everything you need to know.
Older in-flight Wi-Fi uses ground towers or high-orbit satellites, both of which introduce significant delays and limited speeds, hence the buffering and dropped calls.
Starlink uses low-Earth orbit satellites, just a few hundred kilometres above the surface. This means faster signal delivery, lower latency, and enough bandwidth for every passenger to stream simultaneously, much closer to a home broadband experience than anything previously available in the air.
Status - rolling out
The world's largest international airline is in the midst of a major Starlink expansion. As of May 14, 2026, 33 aircraft are fitted with the technology, with routes already active across the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.
Emirates made history by operating the world's first Airbus A380 equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi, following installation and certification work carried out in Newquay, UK. The airline has confirmed plans to scale the programme to 232 Starlink-equipped aircraft - ultimately covering the majority of its international network.
Cost - free for all passengers across every cabin class
Status - live
Qatar Airways has deployed Starlink's high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi across a substantial portion of its fleet and it is available free of charge to every passenger, regardless of cabin.
Qatar Airways was the first airline in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to introduce Starlink in-flight internet.
The service is currently active across the airline's entire fleet of Boeing 777s and Airbus A350s, as well as select Boeing 787 Dreamliners, meaning the majority of passengers flying with the carrier will have access to Starlink connectivity.
Cost - free of charge
Status – rolling out
Bahrain's national carrier - Gulf Air, launched its first commercial Starlink-equipped flight in May 2026, joining the growing list of Gulf airlines bringing satellite broadband to passengers. The carrier offers free, unlimited Wi-Fi on all Starlink-fitted flights, with no distinction between cabin classes.
Starlink is currently available on select aircraft, including the Airbus A320neo, A321neo, and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Progressive integration across the remainder of the fleet is underway.
Cost – free, unlimited for all cabin classes
Status – announced
In 2025, flydubai signed a partnership with SpaceX to equip its entire Boeing 737 fleet with Starlink. The rollout is currently in progress across its network, with the carrier making the service completely complimentary for all passengers — a notable commitment for a low-cost carrier.
Cost – free for all cabin classes