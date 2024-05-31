Dubai: Qatar Airways has announced the introduction of Starlink’s innovative high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi on three of its Boeing 777-300 aircraft Q4 of this year as part of the initial phase of its rollout strategy.

This strategic move reinforces the airline’s commitment to enhancing the passenger experience onboard, with plans to progressively extend SpaceX-powered technology across its entire modern fleet within the next two years.

The announcement was made on the second day of the Aircraft Interior Expo in Hamburg, Germany, in the presence of Qatar Airways Group CEO, Badr Mohammed Al Meer, and Vice President of Starlink Engineering at SpaceX Mike Nicolls.

By offering ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity of up to 500 megabits per second per plane, Qatar Airways’ passengers can enjoy high-speed and low-latency internet access with a simple ‘one-click-access’ to a variety of internet-based services such as video streaming of their favorite entertainment and sports videos, online gaming, enriched web-browsing, and much more.